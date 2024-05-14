TORONTO
Toronto

Cyclist taken to the hospital with serious injuries following downtown Toronto collision

Toronto police at the scene of a collision near Dundas and McCaul streets. Toronto police at the scene of a collision near Dundas and McCaul streets.
A cyclist has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened shortly before 11 a.m. near Dundas and McCaul streets.

The driver remained at the scene, said Toronto police.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported an adult female patient to the hospital with serious injuries:

The eastbound lanes of Dundas Street were briefly currently closed at McCaul Street as police investigated, but have since reopened. 

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

