Toronto Raptors select Gradey Dick with the 13th overall pick of the NBA draft
The Toronto Raptors have selected Gradey Dick of Kansas with the 13th overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday.
The six-foot-eight, 205-pound guard averaged 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Jayhawks.
He also shot 40.3 per cent from three-point range, a sore spot for the Raptors in 2022-2023.
It is the third time Toronto has had a lottery selection in the past decade.
It was also the Raptors' lone pick of the draft.
Toronto traded its second-round pick in the package deal that acquired centre Jakob Poeltl from San Antonio at the trade deadline in February.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2023.
