

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors plan to keep star forward Kawhi Leonard on the shelf until Friday's game in Houston.

Leonard, who was rested for home games against Memphis on Saturday and Phoenix last Thursday, sat out Tuesday's visit by Sacramento and will not play Wednesday in Indiana. His last action was in Boston last Wednesday.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse, speaking at his pre-game availability Tuesday, announced Leonard's next appearance will be Friday's game against the Rockets. Toronto then plays at Dallas on Sunday.

"First of all it's a medical decision, from our medical team," Nurse said in his pre-game availability Tuesday. "It's just a load management thing still. I think he's played 35, 36 games (36 in fact) after playing nine a year ago. It was just a chance to get him some extended rest."

Nurse said there was no additional injury issue. "Just the load (management)."

The Raptors have routinely rested Leonard for one half of back-to-back sets. He was limited to the nine games last season while with the San Antonio Spurs because of a right quad injury.

Asked if the policy of resting Leonard might extend well into the future, Nurse replied: "Well I'm more worried about this season, I don't know about forever."

"I would imagine yeah, we're probably going to talk about it and make sure it's played out the way we want it to play out. Again, I'm concerned that our team's ready and firing on all cylinders and healthy and got bounce when they need to peak at the end of the year.

"I think it's not only Kawhi, it's other guys. We'll continue to manage their load and it's half the reason we don't have practice some days and we don't have shootaround some days. We're trying to rejuice and re-energize and play the long game here a little bit."

Leonard, 27, is in the final year of his contract.

Toronto was also without Jonas Valanciunas (thumb) and OG Anunoby (personal reasons) for the Kings game.

Nurse said he also expected Anunoby to be back for the Houston game.