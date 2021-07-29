Advertisement
Toronto Raptors pick Florida State forward Scottie Barnes fourth overall in NBA draft
Scottie Barnes, right, poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected fourth overall by the Toronto Raptors during the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors selected Florida State forward Scottie Barnes with the fourth-overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday.
The 19-year-old averaged 10.3 points and 4.1 assists last season and was named the Atlantic Coast Conference freshman of the year.
Barnes, six-foot-eight, 225-pounds, hails from West Palm Beach, Fla., and has a nearly seven-foot-three wing span.
The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the first pick, the Houston Rockets chose Jalen Green of the NBA G League Ignite second and the Cleveland Cavaliers took USC centre Evan Mobley third overall.
Barnes marks Toronto's highest selection since 2006 when the Raptors chose Andrea Bargnani with the No. 1 pick.
The Raptors also hold the 46th and 47th picks in this year's draft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2021.