Toronto Raptors officially sign first-round draft pick Gradey Dick

Gradey Dick is officially a member of the Toronto Raptors.

The swingman signed a rookie scale contract 11 days after the Raptors selected him 13th overall in the NBA draft.

Dick is under contract through the 2024-25 season, with two team option years to follow.

Toronto also signed guard Markquis Nowell to a two-way contract. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Dick averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 steals as a freshman at Kansas last season.

He shot .442 from the field, including .403 from three-point range, and set the Jayhawks freshman record for three-point field goals made with 83.

Dick was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

Toronto Raptors first round draft pick Gradey Dick answers questions after being introduced to the media in Toronto, Monday, June 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

The five-foot-eight, 160-pound Nowell had a tournament-leading 54 assists as he led Kansas State to the Elite Eight of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball championship.

That total was the most since 1989, and the third-most in tournament history.

Nowell averaged 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 2.6 steals and 36.9 minutes in 36 games (all starts) with the Wildcats last season, his fifth in the NCAA.

He won the 2023 Bob Cousy Award as the top point guard in Division I men's basketball.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2023.