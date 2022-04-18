Toronto Raptors looking to adjust to 76ers' physicality heading into Game 2
In Game 1 of their first-round series with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Toronto Raptors got hit in the mouth and now it's on them to make adjustments and fight back in Game 2 Monday night.
The Raptors took all sorts of blows in Saturday's 131-111 loss.
There was not too much brotherly love on display in Philadelphia.
From centre Khem Birch's face absorbing 76ers centre Joel Embiid's elbow, to veteran forward Thaddeus Young spraining his thumb, to rookie Scottie Barnes injuring his left ankle after Embiid stepped on it, the Raptors got beat up.
"I knew it was going to be physical. Even last game in the regular season was physical," Birch, who is listed at six-foot-nine and 233 pounds, told reporters on Sunday. "I just feel like we have to be more physical as well."
Listed at seven feet and 280 pounds, Embiid is the biggest problem the Raptors face in trying to win a battle of physicality with the 76ers.
However, it's a battle that must be won if Toronto hopes to survive this best-of-seven series.
"Obviously, he hit a couple of our players and stuff but it's part of the game," said six-foot-nine, 200-pound Raptors forward Chris Boucher. "We just gotta be tougher and hit him back."
During the regular season, the Raptors ranked second in the league with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game, but the Sixers beat them in that department 10-7 in Game 1.
Embiid had four offensive boards alone and grabbed another 11 on the defensive glass, preventing the Raptors from getting extra-shot opportunities. His big body -- the space he created with it and the bumps he delivered with it -- disrupted Toronto's strategy.
"The game plan wasn't bad, (we) just didn't execute it to the level we needed to," said Raptors all-star guard Fred VanVleet. "We were a little soft, a little slow and that's not a team you want to get behind the 8-ball with (and) let them start feeling good."
Hurting matters more for Toronto heading into Game 2 is the injury status of the club.
Young, Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. are all listed as doubtful for Monday's contest.
Injuries forced Young and Barnes to leave Game 1 early, while Trent Jr. struggled with a non-COVID illness Saturday that could keep him off the floor Monday.
All three are key rotation players and could force the Raptors to find more creative ways to backfill if they're unable to suit up.
"We're going to have to be a little fluid with what we're doing," Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said, alluding to deeper end-of-bench players like Yuta Watanabe, Dalano Banton, Armoni Brooks and Malachi Flynn who may have to be called upon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
FULL LIST
FULL LIST | What's open and closed Easter Monday in Toronto and the GTA
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Our family has been destroyed': Family mourns teen who died after assault at Edmonton high school
The family of an Edmonton teen who was assaulted outside his high school is grieving and remembering him as a fun, outgoing, and loving family member.
Sunwing Airlines reports network-wide issue causing numerous flight delays
Numerous flights, including at least 10 departing from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, have been delayed due to a technical issue impacting Sunwing Airlines.
Russian teacher rejected Kremlin propaganda, then paid the price
Andrei Shestakov told pupils during a civics class he would not advise them to serve in the Russian army, that he opposed the war against Ukraine, and that Russia's leaders exhibited elements of fascism even while saying they were fighting fascism in Ukraine. In the following days, the local police and Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, summoned Shestakov for questioning.
Suspect wanted for attempted murder after allegedly pushing woman onto Toronto subway tracks
A suspect who allegedly pushed a woman onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station Sunday evening is now wanted on an attempted murder charge, police say.
U.S. teen missing nearly 3 years found 1,100 km from home
Authorities in Summit County, Utah, had been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for several weeks. When they encountered him last Saturday, they discovered he was reported missing nearly three years ago in northern California, more than 1,100 kilometres away.
The case for testing Pfizer's Paxlovid for treating long COVID
Reports of two patients who found relief from long COVID after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid, including a researcher who tested it on herself, provide intriguing evidence for clinical trials to help those suffering from the debilitating condition, experts and advocates say.
Alex Jones's Infowars files for bankruptcy in U.S. court
Infowars filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the website's founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces defamation lawsuits over his comments that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.
Two years after a gunman killed 22 in Nova Scotia, RCMP still under the microscope
Two years after her father was gunned down by a man disguised as a Mountie, Charlene Bagley remains convinced he would be alive today had the Nova Scotia RCMP issued a provincewide alert early in the killer's rampage.
'Don't trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
Montreal
-
Sunwing Airlines system issue forces numerous flight delays at Trudeau Airport
Multiple Sunwing Airlines flights heading in and out of Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport have been delayed due to technical issues.
-
'There’s a whole chain reaction to this': doctor uneasy as ERs tip over capacity
Rising cases of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu are bogging down Quebec hospitals, and Dr. Christopher Labos is advising the province to take action before it’s too late.
-
Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirms avian flu on fourth Quebec poultry farm
The number of avian flu cases in Quebec is growing, with four poultry farms now affected by the virus.
London
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for London-Middlesex
It might be spring and the tulips are trying to bloom, but winter isn’t done with the London region just yet.
-
Family of Sarnia, Ont. man 'shocked' he is gone; homicide investigation underway
The sister of a Sarnia, Ont. man who police say was the victim of a homicide this week can't believe her brother is gone.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations at 1,301, ICU admissions cross 200
The number of patients with COVID-19 in an Ontario hospital sits at 1,301 as ICU admissions linked to the disease cross the 200 mark for the first time since mid-March.
Kitchener
-
20-year-old Cambridge man dies in dirt bike crash: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a fatal crash in Cambridge involving a dirt bike.
-
Sunwing Airlines reports network-wide issue causing numerous flight delays
Numerous flights, including at least 10 departing from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, have been delayed due to a technical issue impacting Sunwing Airlines.
-
Man bites police during arrest in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say one of their officers was bitten by a man during an arrest in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Major search effort for two missing men in plane
Search and rescue crews are ramping up efforts to find two men after their plane did not arrive at its destination in northern Ontario on Thursday night, military officials say.
-
Friendly Sudbury area moose taken to Muskoka wildlife sanctuary
The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has stepped in after some northern residents expressed concern for a young moose that had become too comfortable with humans.
-
Sudbury Wolves associate coach will not return next season
After six years behind the bench of the Sudbury Wolves hockey team, associate coach Darryl Moxam is leaving at the end of this season.
Ottawa
-
Rising prices fuel driver frustrations at Ottawa gas stations
Ottawa motorists are fuming over the rise in gasoline prices, following a 15 cent a litre increase over the past five days.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations at 1,301, ICU admissions cross 200
The number of patients with COVID-19 in an Ontario hospital sits at 1,301 as ICU admissions linked to the disease cross the 200 mark for the first time since mid-March.
-
Ottawa Mission adds food truck to help deliver meals during Easter long weekend
The Ottawa Mission says the demand and need for food is greater than ever in the community.
Windsor
-
Windsor/Essex County Humane Society helping dog and puppy after journey from Ukraine
The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is providing wellness care for a dog and her puppy after their long journey from Kremenchuk, Ukraine to Windsor.
-
Sunwing Airlines reports network-wide issue causing numerous flight delays
Numerous flights, including at least 10 departing from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, have been delayed due to a technical issue impacting Sunwing Airlines.
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex due to possible heavy snow
It could be a snowy start to the week.
Barrie
-
Heavy snow to hit Simcoe County and surrounding areas Monday
A winter weather travel advisory is in place for parts of Simcoe, Dufferin and Grey Bruce counties Monday.
-
Police appeal for witnesses to deadly ATV crash in Innisfil
Police are appealing for witnesses to a deadly ATV crash in Innisfil.
-
What’s open and closed Easter Monday in Simcoe County
Here's what's open and closed across Simcoe County on Easter Monday.
Atlantic
-
Two years after a gunman killed 22 in Nova Scotia, RCMP still under the microscope
Two years after her father was gunned down by a man disguised as a Mountie, Charlene Bagley remains convinced he would be alive today had the Nova Scotia RCMP issued a provincewide alert early in the killer's rampage.
-
Prime minister pays tribute to 22 victims on anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is paying tribute to the 22 victims of the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.
-
'They have suffered': Mayor of N.S. county where mass shooting began says residents are still grieving
As Canadians remember the victims and survivors of the Nova Scotia mass shooting two years after the tragic events, the mayor of Colchester County says she describes the days following April 18 and 19 of 2020 as 'surreal.'
Calgary
-
Calgary street sweepers back on the road
It's an annual telltale sign that spring has arrived in Calgary as the city's residential street sweeping operation is back for another season.
-
Bird flu confirmed in additional poultry flocks in Alberta and Saskatchewan
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency say avian influenza has been detected in additional poultry flocks in southern Alberta as well as in Saskatchewan.
-
'Our family has been destroyed': Family mourns teen who died after assault at Edmonton high school
The family of an Edmonton teen who was assaulted outside his high school is grieving and remembering him as a fun, outgoing, and loving family member.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police on scene of suspicious death
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are on scene of what they are calling a “suspicious” death on Monday morning.
-
Travel rebates return from Manitoba Chambers of Commerce
The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce is bringing back its Tourism Rebate Incentive Program (TRIP) for 2022 after giving out $2.2 million in rebates last year.
-
'Don't trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
Vancouver
-
Heroin-filled Easter egg part of a different kind of hunt in Vancouver
As it did for children, this weekend involved a hunt for plastic Easter eggs stuffed with surprises. But for the Vancouver Police Department's canine unit, one of those surprises was heroin.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices jump back over $2/litre at some stations
The price of gas jumped back over 200 cents per litre at some Metro Vancouver gas stations on the long weekend.
-
Man assaults two strangers after sneaking in to Yaletown hotel, Vancouver police say
One man was arrested at a Yaletown hotel Saturday night after he snuck in and assaulted two strangers, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
Edmonton
-
'Our family has been destroyed': Family mourns teen who died after assault at Edmonton high school
The family of an Edmonton teen who was assaulted outside his high school is grieving and remembering him as a fun, outgoing, and loving family member.
-
Bird flu confirmed in additional poultry flocks in Alberta and Saskatchewan
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency say avian influenza has been detected in additional poultry flocks in southern Alberta as well as in Saskatchewan.
-
Texas-style barbecue restaurant to open Canada's first location in Edmonton
Dickey's Barbecue Pit's location at 5125 Mullen Road NW will be the American chain's first restaurant in Canada, a company release said.