

The Canadian Press





NEW YORK -- Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan has been named the NBA Eastern Conference player of the week for the second week in a row and fifth time this season.

DeRozan averaged a team-high 24.8 points along with 4.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds as the Raptors won four games last week. He also shot .453 (34-for-75) from the field and .833 (25-for-30) at the free throw line.

DeRozan had 42 points in Toronto's 121-119 overtime victory Wednesday at Detroit, highlighted by a coast-to-coast dunk at the end of regulation and an assist on Fred VanVleet's game-winning basket in overtime. He also scored 23 points on Friday as Toronto beat visiting Houston 108-105, ending the Rockets' 17-game winning streak.

The four-time all-star from Compton, Calif., is currently 13th in NBA scoring, averaging 23.7 points through 66 games.

Portland guard Damian Lillard was named the Western Conference player of the week.