

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





The Toronto Raptors are offering fans a chance to “own a piece of history” as the team auctions off sneakers worn during their historic 2019 NBA playoff run.

The reigning NBA Champions are offering up shoes worn by Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet.

Fans will need to act fast though. The auction closes Tuesday night at 9 p.m.

Here’s a look at what’s up for grabs:

Pascal Siakam’s game-worn Nike KD 10s are going for $2,000 with a minimum bid increase of $50. The sneakers feature a handwritten “RIP DAD,” in honour of Siakam’s father, who died in 2014.



Kyle Lowry’s Adidas Harden Vol. 3s are selling for $2,100 with seven bids already placed by 2 p.m. Tuesday. A long-time Raptor, the 33-year-old Philadelphia baller has played seven seasons in Toronto.

Serge Ibaka’s Adidas Mad Bounces are going for $2,000. The Congolese-Spanish Raptor, also known as Mafuzzy Chef, has played three seasons in the city.

Although Danny Green no longer plays for the Raptors, fans can still get their hands on the shoes worn by the now Los Angeles Laker. Green’s Puma Clyde Courts are selling for a relatively more affordable $600.

Seven-foot-one Marc Gasol’s Nike Hyperdunks are one of the most popular items up for grabs. The size 16 sneakers are selling for $1,000 with 11 bids by Tuesday at 2 p.m.

NBA Finals' MVP and former Toronto Raptor Kawhi Leonard's shoes are notably absent from the auction.

All proceeds of the auction go to the Maple Leafs Sports Entertainment Foundation, which supports the refurbishment of athletic facilities around the city and sports and recreational programs for kids.