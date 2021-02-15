TORONTO -- Two people, including a Toronto rapper known as Top5, have been charged in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old student outside his North York apartment building two weeks ago.

Hashim Omar Hashi was in his car trying to enter the parking garage to his building near Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue around 9 p.m. on Jan. 31 when he was fatally shot.

Police said that a vehicle pulled up behind him and a lone suspect got out, ran up to Hashi’s passenger side and fired multiple gunshots.

Hashi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det. Sgt. Ted Lioumanis had previously said that Hashi had no involvement in any criminal activity.

“Mr. Hashi was not involved in any gang activity nor was he involved in any gang affiliation. Mr. Hashi was a student studying accounting and worked part-time at the airport. He had a promising future and he was a very well-respected young man,” Lioumanis told reporters on Feb. 6.

“To this point, there is nothing to suggest that he was targeted for who Mr. Hashi was. I cannot say if he was targeted because he lived in the neighbourhood and that’s part of our investigation right now.”

According to police, two people were taken into custody over the weekend in connection with the shooting.

Toronto resident Emmanuel Missah, 24, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and failing to comply with recognizance while Toronto resident Hassan Ali, 22, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and failing to comply with probation, as well as numerous drug-related offences.

Ali was taken into custody in Windsor, Ont., police said. The charges have not been proven in court.

Toronto police have confirmed that Ali is also known as Toronto rapper Top5, a local artist with nearly 135,000 followers on Instagram and more than 18,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with additional information should contact officers or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.