

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The publisher of a free Toronto newspaper that promoted hatred against Jews and women has been sentenced to 12 months of house arrest.

The judge says LeRoy St. Germaine poses no danger to the community.

The prosecution had wanted the 77-year-old St. Germaine jailed for six months.

St. Germaine and Your Ward News editor James Sears were found guilty in January of two hate counts.

A week ago, Sears was given a one-year term but has since been granted bail pending appeal.

The judge said he would have given Sears a stiffer sentence had the law had allowed.

The judge said the publication promoted hate to a large audience, both in print and online.