Toronto police working to ID victim, suspect in fatal Parkdale shooting

Police are working to identify a male who was shot and killed inside an apartment building in Toronto’s west end early Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the Parkdale neighbourhood, near King Street West and Jameson Avenue around midnight.

Toronto police said officers responded to reports of gunshots inside an apartment building in the area and found a male inside one of the units who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an update Monday afternoon, Det. -Sgt. Jeff Allington, of Toronto Police Services’ Homicide and Missing Persons Unit, told reporters at the scene that the victim has not yet been identified. He would only say that he is a male in his late teens or early 20s.

“We are currently working with investigators and officers from 14 Division to try and identify him and notify his next of kin,” Allington said, adding that the victim was not a resident of the building, but was allowed inside.

No suspect description has been released by police and Allington said investigators will be canvassing the south Parkdale neighbourhood over the next few days to locate witnesses and video surveillance.

Allington said police are aware that there are a “number” of buildings in the area which have been known to grant entry to non-residents.

“But I don't know if this one [building] specifically has had any issues previously,” he said.

“There are a number of people that were in and out of the building, and we're asking anyone that was in or out of this building last night anywhere from 11:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. to contact police.”