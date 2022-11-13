Toronto police working to ID man wanted in Nathan Phillips Square assault investigation
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted in a downtown assault investigation.
The incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 22 shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of Nathan Phillips Square, near Bay and Queen streets.
According to police, a man got involved in a verbal altercation during which he allegedly head butted, spat upon, and pushed another person before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as five-foot nine, about 33 years old, and roughly 190 pounds with a medium build and a medium-length beard.
He was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap, a grey long sleeve shirt underneath a grey t-shirt with a white print on the chest area, grey pants, and dark boots, and carrying an Iranian flag.
Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How Canada has taken on more mortgage debt than any other G7 nation, explained in 5 charts
Borrowing is getting more expensive for those looking to take on a mortgage, but Canada may be facing more challenges than its G7 peers. A CTVNews.ca analysis looks at where we stand compared with other G7 nations when it comes to housing prices and indebtedness.
'Every option is on the table' as Canadians face higher variable-rate mortgage payments
Following a series of interest rate hikes, countless Canadians with variable-rate mortgages are seeing their monthly payments increase by hundreds of dollars. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of families now struggling to make ends meet as a result.
Five Canadian cities named among world's best 100 for 2023
Five Canadian cities are among the world’s best, according to a ranking released this week analyzing factors that have shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and tourism. Here are the cities that made the list and why.
Explosion on major Istanbul avenue kills 4; cause unclear
An explosion on one of Istanbul's most popular pedestrian thoroughfares killed four people and injured 38 on Sunday, authorities said.
Dallas air show crash leaves 6 dead after vintage military planes collide
Six people were killed after two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday afternoon during a Dallas air show, officials said.
LIVE | Canada set to announce FIFA Men's World Cup squad for first time in 36 years
Head coach John Herdman is set to announce Sunday the 26-man squad that will participate in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup to be held in Qatar.
She chemically straightened her hair to feel accepted. Now she's learned of the increased risk of uterine cancer
New research shows that chemical hair straightening products are tied to uterine and other cancers that impact Black women more than other groups.
Federal-provincial fight over health transfer percentage points is 'futile': Duclos
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the provinces' focus on dollar amounts and health transfer percentages is 'a futile fight,' and Canada's premiers should instead focus on achieving results, such as recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals, and getting care to people.
Democrats clinch control of U.S. Senate with win in Nevada
Democrats will stay in control of the U.S. Senate next year after Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday, handing a major victory to U.S. President Joe Biden.
Montreal
-
MISSING
MISSING | 'Too sad to sleep': Montreal family still desperate for answers weeks after 17-year-old Feng Tian's disappearance
Feng Tian, a 17-year-old boy last seen in Montreal over three weeks ago, is still missing. His family has spent the past month desperately searching for answers, all while navigating a new country and new languages.
-
Climate reshapes life for tenacious gannets on Quebec isle
On Quebec's Bonaventure Island, the ghosts of human habitation from years past and the birds that breed there now in extraordinary numbers tell the same story: of lives lived hard in a place of fairy-tale beauty.
-
Police investigating 'suspicious death' of woman in Monteregie, Que.; man arrested
A woman was confirmed dead Saturday after she was found seriously injured in a Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu home, in Quebec's Montérégie region. A man, whose relationship to the victim has not been confirmed by police, has been arrested.
London
-
More than $100,000 cash stolen from Goderich home during break-in
While a Goderich homeowner was away, police say someone broke into their house overnight and stole more than $100,000 in cash.
-
Mustangs battle snow and Queen’s to win Yates Cup Championship 44-16
When the snow started falling just before kickoff, Keon Edwards had his backup shoes ready
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement on eve of fall economic statement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his finance minister are set to make an announcement today at 11 a.m.
Kitchener
-
No injuries after train derails in Kitchener
Officials said there were no injuries after a train derailed overnight in Kitchener.
-
News of de-occupation of Kherson hits close to home for some Waterloo residents
A couple of Waterloo residents, who grew up near the city of Kherson, are hopeful their hometown will be among the next to see the withdrawal of Russian troops.
-
Incident of man sprayed with noxious substance sparks concerns in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) are investigating an assault that took place on Nov. 11 in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Ban on single-use plastic bags take effect in the Sault this week
On Nov. 15, a bylaw passed by city council this summer will come into effect, banning the use of plastic checkout bags and plastic bags used for takeout food.
-
Ottawa
-
Here's where Ottawa ranks on the list of the world's best cities
Ottawa is one of five Canadian cities to crack a new list of the top 100 cities in the world.
-
'Solidarity Saturday': Ottawa education workers call on province for better deal
Education workers and supporters rallied in an Ottawa suburb on Saturday, pushing for a better contract from the provincial government.
-
Community Christmas markets ring in the start of the holiday season
The snow has yet to fall in the Ottawa region, but the holiday spirit is alive in North Grenville as the Kemptville Campus transformed into a Christmas market this weekend.
Windsor
-
A steady flow of snow Saturday ushered in a sudden change in season
The UHC Hub of Opportunities launched their annual Coats for Kids campaign at the Roundhouse Centre
-
Fallen Firefighter Memorial monument unveiled in Tecumseh
A new Fallen Firefighter Memorial monument was unveiled in front of Tecumseh Fire on Lesperance road Saturday morning
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make a rare Sunday announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his finance minister are set to make an announcement today at 11 a.m.
Barrie
-
Barrie education workers take part in regional CUPE solidarity rallies
Just days after agreeing to get back to work and the negotiation table, CUPE members were back protesting on Saturday outside MP offices across the province.
-
-
One man charged in connection to robbery in Midland
Southern Georgian Bay OPP have charged a man in connection to a robbery in Midland.
Atlantic
-
Striking teaching staff, Dalhousie University approve new contract
A new contract has been ratified between Dalhousie University and striking workers about three weeks after some teaching staff walked off the job calling for better wages.
-
Post-tropical storm Nicole hits the Maritimes Saturday
Many Halifax residents woke up to power outages Saturday as remnants of post-tropical storm Nicole rolled through the Maritimes.
-
2023 World Juniors brings possible economic boom to Moncton
There's no doubt the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship will provide a big boost to Moncton's economy, but without Team Canada playing any round robin games at the Avenir Centre, just how much of an impact will there be?
Calgary
-
Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid
Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka.
-
Temporary wall collapses inside CrossIron Mills mall, striking grandmother and baby
A wall collapsed inside CrossIron Mills mall early Saturday afternoon, leaving shoppers stunned and a baby shaking.
-
Calgary's homicide unit investigating fatal morning shooting in Falconridge
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was fatally shot in a Falconridge back-alley Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police make arrest in May 2021 homicide investigation
After more than a year, police have made an arrest in a homicide investigation from May 2021.
-
U of W students and security threatened by man with machete; police arrest suspect
One man has been taken into custody after police say a suspect was swinging a machete on the University of Winnipeg campus and threatening students and security.
-
What is the future of working from home in Canada?
After Elon Musk announced that he plans to scrap Twitter’s 'work from anywhere policy,' it raises questions about the future of permanent remote work in North America and if it's here to stay.
Vancouver
-
B.C. anti-pipeline activists throw maple syrup at Emily Carr painting
Climate activists calling for an end to a gas pipeline project in northern British Columbia threw maple syrup on an Emily Carr painting and glued themselves to the wall at the Vancouver Art Gallery.
-
'We're expecting a big year': Frigid forecast could make for ideal conditions on the slopes
Cypress Mountain saw big crowds hit the slopes on opening day Saturday.
-
West Vancouver officer injured in rockslide that 'destroyed' police vehicle
A West Vancouver police officer is expected to make a full recovery after suffering head lacerations in a rockslide that "destroyed" their vehicle Friday night.
Edmonton
-
Temporary wall collapses inside CrossIron Mills mall, striking grandmother and baby
A wall collapsed inside CrossIron Mills mall early Saturday afternoon, leaving shoppers stunned and a baby shaking.
-
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in fiery semi crash west of Edmonton
A man died and another was flown to hospital Friday morning after two semi trucks collided on Highway 16 west of Evansburg, Alta.
-
Surgeries at this private surgery centre in Edmonton will be paid for by AHS
A new private surgery facility has opened in Edmonton to perform orthopedic surgeries.