Toronto police working to ID man wanted in Nathan Phillips Square assault investigation

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted in a downtown assault investigation.

The incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 22 shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of Nathan Phillips Square, near Bay and Queen streets.

According to police, a man got involved in a verbal altercation during which he allegedly head butted, spat upon, and pushed another person before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as five-foot nine, about 33 years old, and roughly 190 pounds with a medium build and a medium-length beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap, a grey long sleeve shirt underneath a grey t-shirt with a white print on the chest area, grey pants, and dark boots, and carrying an Iranian flag.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.