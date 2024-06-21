TORONTO
Toronto

Toronto police to provide details of major auto theft probe

Toronto police
Share

Toronto police will be providing more details this morning of what they describe as a major auto theft and re-vinning investigation.

Insp. Heather Nicols and Det. Daniel Kraehling will discuss the investigation, dubbed Project Poacher, at a news conference at Toronto police headquarters at 10:30 a.m.

The event will be streamed live on CP24.com.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW Movies to watch when you're bored

Being bored is the opposite of fun, so film critic Richard Crouse made a list of supercharged movies to help you fire up the neurons, tweak the imagination and drop kick boredom into the next century.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News