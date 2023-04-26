Toronto police to announce results of ongoing auto theft investigation Wednesday afternoon

The results of an ongoing auto theft investigation will be revealed Wednesday afternoon.

At 2 p.m., Police Chief Myron Demkiw will be joined by 22/23 Division Supt. Ron Taverner along Det. Sgt. Detective Sergeant Peter Wehby of the Organized Crime Investigative Support Team at Toronto Police Service’s Jane Street Garage at 2050 Jane St. for a news conference discussing the outcome of Project Stallion.

Recovered vehicles will be on display.

The news conference will be aired live online at CTV News Toronto.