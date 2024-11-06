TORONTO
Toronto

2 hospitalized after fire at North York apartment building

Toronto firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at an apartment building in North York.
Two people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a fire at an apartment building in North York.

The blaze broke out at a building in the area of Avenue Road and Wilson Avenue at around 12:40 p.m.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that crews arrived to find heavy smoke and upgraded the blaze to a second alarm.

The fire has now been knocked down and firefighters are ventilating the building.

Occupants have been asked to shelter in place and the TTC has been contacted to help house occupants in the interim.

Paramedics told CP24 that two adults were taken to hospital with serious injuries and more patients could be transported.

More details to come…

