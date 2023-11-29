Toronto police shot man holding knife in Scarborough home to protect himself from attack: SIU
A Toronto police officer shot an advancing 35-year-old man holding a knife in a Scarborough home last August to protect himself from an attack, the province’s police watchdog has found.
“The shooting, I am satisfied, constituted defensive force,” Joseph Martino, the director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), wrote in his report released Wednesday, concluding that there was no reason to file charges against the officer in connection with the Aug. 1 incident.
In the report, the SIU detailed what occurred that day using collected evidence, including interviews and video footage. The 35-year-old, designated as the complainant, and the officer, named the subject official (SO), declined to be interviewed for the investigation.
Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the SO and his partner, witness official #3 (WO#3), arrived at a house on Sherwood Avenue after a resident called police about how the complainant “had been behaving strangely” and sent a threatening text to his roommate.
The two officers met the resident outside before they were let in. The SIU said the resident told officers that the complainant came out of the bathroom after a couple of hours with a knife and threatened to cut their roommate.
The officers then went to the basement and made their way cautiously down a corridor with their conductive energy weapons (CEW) drawn. When they made it about halfway to the end of the hallway, the complainant emerged from a room with a knife in his right hand, the SIU said.
It caused the two officers to backtrack several steps, and the SO fired his CEW.
“The Complainant appeared unaffected; he remained standing with the knife in hand,” the SIU said. The two officers then repeatedly ordered the complainant to drop the knife and, at the same time, drew their guns.
“The Complainant squared up at the officers, yelled something in anger, and took a step towards the SO. The SO fired his weapon four times in quick succession,” the SIU said.
It stopped the complainant from stepping forward and remained standing for a second before he fled into another room. The two officers followed and found him on a bed, bleeding due to multiple gunshot wounds.
The SIU said the officers placed him in a recovery position until paramedics arrived. Paramedics took the complainant to the hospital with injuries to his hands and torso.
“Though the officer did not come in for an interview, as was his right, the circumstances make plain that the SO fired his weapon to protect himself from a knife attack by the Complainant,” SIU Director Martino wrote in his analysis.
“The Complainant was holding a knife, had failed to drop it as directed, and was advancing on the officer when the SO discharged his firearm. Tellingly, WO #3, who was similarly situated to the SO, told the SIU he feared for their lives when the shooting happened.”
As for the number of shots fired, Martino said he was satisfied that they amounted to reasonable force. The director noted that the complainant withstood the CEW deployment and was within three or four metres of the officer when he got shot.
“The parties were confined within a narrow hallway at the time, and there was little if any opportunity for retreat or withdrawal by the officers,” Martino said. “On this record, I am persuaded that the Complainant constituted an imminent danger to the lives of the officers and that the SO was within his rights when he chose to meet a lethal threat with a resort to lethal force of his own.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the diplomat with the thick glasses and gravelly voice who dominated foreign policy as the United States extricated itself from Vietnam and broke down barriers with China, died Wednesday, his consulting firm said. He was 100.
Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests
A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.
Here is what Canada's drug shortage situation looks like right now
Compared to the peak pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, Canada experienced an uptick in prescription drug shortages in 2022 that Health Canada says has continued throughout 2023.
'We wish we could've reached that kid earlier,' says online educator about boy's suicide after apparent sextortion
The chat may seem innocuous at first. The victims, often young men or boys, start communicating with someone posing as a young girl, typically on the popular social media platforms Instagram and Snapchat. But with sextortion, which occurs when people are blackmailed for money or sexual favours, 'sextorters' convince them to share a sexual photo or video.
'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.
Live updates Hamas frees 10 Israeli women and children, 4 Thai nationals
A group of 10 Israeli women and children and four Thai nationals have been handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross late Wednesday, the Israeli military said. The release was expected to be followed by Israel freeing 30 Palestinian prisoners. Two Russian-Israeli women were also freed in a separate release earlier Wednesday evening and have arrived back in Israel.
Provinces are moving away from pap smears, but more infrastructure is needed
Some provinces are moving to HPV tests as the primary mode of cervical cancer screening, and others are close behind, an expert says.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
Musk uses expletive to tell audience he doesn't care about advertisers that fled X over hate speech
Billionaire Elon Musk said Wednesday that advertisers who have halted spending on his social media platform X in response to antisemitic and other hateful material are engaging in "blackmail" and, using a profanity, essentially told them to go away.
Montreal
-
Police investigating after man found dead in Lachine apartment
Montreal police are investigating after the suspicious death of a man in the city's west end Wednesday evening.
-
Man in critical condition after residential fire in Montreal's east end
A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital in critical condition Wednesday night after a fire at a home in Montreal's east end.
-
Quebec may backtrack on university tuition hikes, increase by 33% instead: report
Quebec seems ready to back down from its plan to double tuition prices for university students outside of the province in exchange for more ambitious francization programs at English-speaking universities.
London
-
Fire crews tackle blaze at encampment
The London Fire Department received multiple calls regarding a large fire at an encampment Wednesday.
-
SIU investigating after officer discharges weapon during taxi theft
An investigation is underway after an officer discharged her weapon during an altercation involving an 18-year-old suspect who allegedly stole a taxi early Wednesday morning.
-
Filmmakers 'accidentally' discover 128-year-old shipwreck
Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick were looking for invasive mussels when they found something no has laid on eyes for 128 years.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener seeing a gradual increase in tiny homes
There's been a gradual increase in building permits for backyard homes in Kitchener. But these tiny homes aren't necessarily small.
-
New photo released in sexual assault investigation at a Kitchener mall
Police are hoping the public can help them identify a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.
-
Safety concerns over Weber St. crossing in Waterloo
Residents are raising concerns about a busy crossing on Weber St. in Waterloo.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior killed in Hwy. 69 crash Tuesday
A 65-year-old from Greater Sudbury was killed in a single-vehicle crash just after midnight Tuesday on Highway 69.
-
-
North Bay’s top cop announces retirement, search on for replacement
After four years as top cop, North Bay Police Chief Scott Tod is retiring, the local police board announced Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
CHEO staff honoured by Ottawa Fire Services for courageous efforts during Ottawa Hospital fire
Ottawa Fire Services are recognizing hospital staff after a fire broke out at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus last month.
-
Here is Ottawa's winter weather outlook
As Ottawans brace themselves to find out if the canal will reopen this year, El Niño might have other plans.
-
Big and bright: Embracing a maximalist Christmas
Have you decorated your home for Christmas yet? Many are going all-out this year, fully embracing the season, with a 'maximalist Christmas.'
Windsor
-
Windsor places 8th in Ontario for worst drivers in the province
Windsor's ranking on a new list of the most dangerous drivers in Ontario comes as no surprise to Jacob Hammoud — the owner of a driving school in the city.
-
This represents home': housing construction begins at Caldwell First Nation
Housing construction has begun at Caldwell First Nation near Leamington where 28 residential units are planned as part of Phase One for the new development.
-
'It was a big leap of faith' Essex County friends quit their jobs and start a new career renovating the Dahl House
The two-storey Dahl House building in downtown Essex — which was once condemned — is now ready for new tenants.
Barrie
-
Barrie hotel ends housing program, leaving many families in limbo
A Barrie hotel announced it would stop a housing program due to challenges and damage, leaving several families who called the hotel home for the past few years grappling with uncertainty about where to go.
-
Porch pirate swipes packages from Barrie home
Police in Barrie are looking to identify a man who they say helped himself to items delivered to a Parkside Drive home just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
Prices of real Christmas trees increase amid rising inflation and supply shortages
It's another busy season for the real Christmas tree market, with Wholesaler Somerville Nurseries, Ontario's largest Christmas tree grower, having sold roughly 130,000 trees this year.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police investigating discovery of human remains in Armdale area
Police in Halifax say they are investigating after human remains were found in the Armdale area Tuesday.
-
Man rescued from Moncton dumpster
A man had to be rescued from a Moncton dumpster that was emptied into a garbage truck Wednesday morning.
-
Slow shelter: U.S.-made homeless structures still on hold in Nova Scotia
The Nova Scotia civil servant overseeing delivery of 200 small heated shelters for the homeless is pointing to the need for community "buy in" and proper access to services such as washrooms before they are installed.
Calgary
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE ASIRT investigating CPS use of force following Nov. 19 arrests that left teen injured
Alberta's police watchdog has taken over a review of CPS use of force during arrests at a demonstration in support of the people of Gaza on November 19.
-
Alberta Health Services issues measles alert in Calgary
Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a lab-confirmed case of measles in the Calgary area, adding that the public may have been exposed.
-
Southern Alberta dog trainer featured in upcoming Disney documentary series
Calgary-area dog trainer Jennifer Fraser and her dog Daiquiri will be one of six teams featured in Disney's ' The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs'.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP search for suspect who set fire to home with children inside
Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect who set fire to a home in West St. Paul with young children inside.
-
True North wants six month extension to decide on sale of Portage Place Mall
True North’s real estate wing is asking for a six-month extension on a plan to buy and redevelop Portage Place Mall.
-
'We need to address the violent crime in Manitoba': Province's homicide rate nearly triple national average
Grim new statistics show Manitoba once again has the highest homicide rate per capita in all of Canada.
Vancouver
-
Prosecutors seek up to 18 years for B.C. woman accused of courtroom stabbing
Crown counsel argued Wednesday that the woman who stabbed another woman in a B.C. courtroom should face between 15 and 18 years behind bars.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Families outraged by minister's plan for medical assistance in dying at St. Paul's Hospital
The provincial government is constructing a new clinical space adjacent to St Paul's Hospital so palliative care patients who choose to undergo medical assistance in dying or MAID don’t have to be loaded into transfer vans or ambulances and driven elsewhere to get the end-of-life procedure.
-
B.C. attorney general, premier under fire for comments on justice system
B.C.'s attorney general recently made comments in the media and online that "risk undermining the public’s confidence in the criminal justice system," according to a letter published by the British Columbia Branch of the Canadian Bar Association.
Edmonton
-
'Toxic and abusive': Former staffers accuse Jennifer Rice of bullying while councillor dodges questions
Rookie Edmonton city councillor Jennifer Rice is refusing to respond to allegations that she bullied, belittled and yelled at staff members; claims the mayor says are "deeply concerning" and worthy of investigation.
-
Manslaughter charges laid against man accused of trafficking gun to teen who killed Edmonton police officers
A 19-year-old man accused of trafficking a firearm to the 16-year-old boy who killed two Edmonton police officers has been charged with manslaughter.
-
Dow to begin construction of $11.5-billion carbon neutral project at Fort Saskatchewan site in 2024
Petrochemical giant Dow Chemical is going big in its decarbonization efforts at its site in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., with help from the provincial and federal governments.