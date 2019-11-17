TORONTO -- Toronto police say they have charged six people with a number of weapons offences after allegedly discovering a semi-automatic rifle during a raid last week.

Officers allegedly found a 9-mm semi-automatic rifle while executing a search warrant Friday afternoon on a Toronto home in the Rogers Road and Oakwood Avenue area.

Police also allege that in addition to the gun they discovered 24 rounds of ammunition in the home.

Two men, a woman and three teenage boys were all arrested and charged with the weapons offences.

Police say all six people appeared in court Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2019.