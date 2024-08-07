Toronto police searching for driver in Scarborough hit-and-run

Police are searching for a driver who allegedly struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Scarborough before fleeing the scene.

The crash occurred on July 31 near Ellesmere and McCowan roads.

Toronto police said they were called to that area shortly after 1 a.m. for a personal injury collision.

Investigators say the driver of a small grey SUV was travelling eastbound on Ellesmere when they hit a pedestrian who was crossing McCowan.

The crash caused the pedestrian to be pushed across the intersection, police say.

The driver, meanwhile, allegedly did not stay at the scene continuing eastbound on Ellesmere.

Police say the pedestrian remains in the hospital at this time with serious injuries.

Anyone with information, including dashcam or security camera footage, is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.