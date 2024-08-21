Toronto police's tow truck task force charges 2 teens in 11 separate shootings, 1 homicide

An ongoing turf war within a small segment of Toronto’s tow truck industry has led to an increase in shootings, including 11 separate incidents and one homicide that police allege were carried out by two teen suspects.

At a news conference Wednesday, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw revealed the results of Project Beacon, an investigative effort to address tow truck-related crimes in the city.

He said firearm discharges and shooting events in Toronto have increased by 50 per cent compared to last year, and investigators believe that 14 per cent of those shootings are related to the tow truck industry.

“From shootings to arsons to mischief, this industry, which plays a critical role in maintaining traffic flow in our city, has been tainted by violence,” he said.

While many of those tow truck-related shootings targeted buildings or vehicles, Demkiw said that at least two have resulted in fatalties.

One of those homicides occurred last month in the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

Police said officers were called to the scene on July 6, where they found a 28-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, identified by police as Sulakshan Selvasingam, of Pickering, was sitting in his car when he was shot repeatedly, police said. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police said the suspects, a 15-year-old from Oshawa and a 16-year-old from Stoufville, were observed by Ontario Provincial Police in a stolen vehicle on July 15 and arrested. They were allegedly found to be in possession of a stolen Glock handgun at that time.

Staff Supt. Joe Matthews told reporters Wednesday that investigators with Project Beacon were able to connect the two youths to 11 other shootings between June 29 and July 14, with eight of those incidents taking place over two days on the Canada Day long weekend.

Youths being targeted to carry out crime: police

Matthews said the two teens are each facing one count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Selvasingam and 154 additional charges linked to the 11 other shootings.

Police did not explicitly say how the two teens, who cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are connected to the tow truck industry.

In another incident on May 15, police allege a 17-year-old suspect was charged after he allegedly opened fire on two tow trucks that were parked in the area of Markham Road and Steeles Avenue east.

No one was in the trucks at the time, but investigators believe the youth was paid to commit the shooting by 33-year-old Oshawa resident Jamal Sayed Waizi.

In total, 177 charges were laid against the four suspects. Police said Waizi has since been released while the three youths remain in custody.

“We know the ages of those responsible for the murder and other shootings over the holiday weekend is alarming to the community,” Matthews said.

He added police have “definitely” seen that youths are being targeted to commit tow truck-related crimes in the city, noting that the consequences faced would be “significantly different” if they were adults.

“It's also because (suspects are) able to entice them with smaller amounts of money to encourage them to do these violent acts,” he said.

Demkiw said as Toronto police continue their investigative work into tow truck-related crimes, he’s urging all levels of government to work together to develop a holistic approach to support at-risk youth before they become involved in criminal activity.

“We know that getting a gun off the street or apprehending someone who has used a firearm is good police work, however, intervening to prevent someone from resorting to violence is always our goal,” he said.