

Chris Herhalt , CTV News Toronto





A Toronto police officer on a motorcycle is recovering after he was struck by a vehicle in the city’s Fairbank neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police say the officer was riding the motorcycle on duty in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue sometime around 2:37 p.m. when he was struck.

Paramedics initially said the officer sustained serious leg injuries and was transported to hospital via emergency run from the scene. Police later confirmed he was recovering at home as his injuries “were not as serious as initially reported.”

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Speaking after the Police Services Board meeting, Chief Mark Saunders said the service would “do everything we can do as a police agency” to make sure the officer involved in the collision is taken care of.

He then left the meeting to go to the hospital where the officer is being treated.

“That’s not a green light to follow me but yes, I am.”