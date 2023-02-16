Toronto police officer charged after service firearm stolen while off-duty
The Toronto Police Service has charged one of its officers with careless storage of a firearm after his service gun was stolen on Wednesday while he was off-duty.
Police said Det. Const. Eugene Lee parked his vehicle at Sherway Gardens at around 4:30 p.m.
When he returned, the 50-year-old discovered it had been broken into, and a bag containing his gun was taken.
Lee subsequently contacted police.
The same day, Toronto police arrested the detective and criminally charged him with careless storage of a firearm and careless storage of ammunition.
Lee is scheduled to appear in court next month.
Police said Lee, who has been with the service for 14 years and is currently assigned to the Toronto Drug Squad, was suspended with pay.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. drugmaker Genexa to import children's pain and fever medication to Canada
Health Canada has provided U.S. drugmaker Genexa a temporary allowance to import 'a limited amount' of its children's pain and fever drugs into Canada, the company has announced.
Student, 15, in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
A Grade 10 student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
Bruce Willis' family shares an update on his health and new diagnosis
The family of Bruce Willis has announced the actor is suffering from a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD for short.
Downed objects most likely benign, Biden says, vowing new rules for U.S. skies
The three mysterious objects shot down over the U.S. and Canada earlier this month were likely no danger to national security, President Joe Biden said Thursday as he promised new rules to better govern the continent's crowded skies.
Perk or necessity? Hybrid work expectations differ between employers, employees
How to strike a balance between office life and remote work remains an enduring challenge for many businesses nearly three years after lockdowns upended how many Canadians work -- one that's made more difficult by the differing expectations between employers and employees.
Oppose Canada's 'xenophobic' foreign property tax, U.S. critics urge Biden admin
A New York congressman wants to enlist the U.S. secretary of state to oppose what he calls Ottawa's 'discriminatory' campaign against foreign property owners.
New images of 3 suspects linked to Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's kidnapping released by OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
2 people arrested in 2021 death of Calgary toddler
Following 'a lengthy and complex investigation,' Calgary police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy in 2021.
Trudeau to deploy navy vessels to Haiti for intelligence gathering
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a slate of new supports for Haiti in the Bahamas on Thursday including humanitarian aid and some naval vessels to help with surveillance.
Montreal
-
Postmedia CEO 'not sure it's the right time' for local ownership of Montreal Gazette
The head of Canada's largest newspaper publisher said he's 'not sure it's the right time' to consider allowing a group of local investors to take over the ownership of the Montreal Gazette.
-
Funeral for four-year-old boy killed in Quebec bus crash last week
A funeral was held Thursday for one of the two young children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare last week in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. The ceremony for Jacob Gauthier took place around 11 a.m. at the Ste-Rose-de-Lima church, about two kilometres from the site of the tragedy.
-
Groupe TVA announces 240 job cuts as part of restructuring plan
Quebecor announced the elimination of 240 jobs, including 140 jobs being cut from Groupe TVA, due to what it described as a difficult context in the television industry. Another 100 positions related to other Quebecor entities are also being cut, the company announced in a news release on Thursday.
London
-
Waterford, Ont. death treated as homicide: Norfolk County OPP
Several days after the discovery of her body in a Waterford home, Norfolk County OPP have identified the deceased and announced they are treating the woman’s death as a homicide.
-
Reptilia snaps back, says it will open in spite of city council’s ruling
Entertainment company Reptilia says it will go ahead and open at Westmount Commons, in spite of a decision by London city council that slammed the door shut on the operation.
-
Shoreline communities building boom continues
The building boom in Port Elgin and Southampton continued to reach new heights in 2022.
Kitchener
-
Police called to fight involving youths at Kitchener pizza shop
A fight involving several youths brought police officers to a shopping plaza in Kitchener around noon Thursday.
-
-
'Very much an honour': K-W skaters return to national ice dancing championship
Four ice dancers from the Kitchener-Waterloo Skating Club are headed to the 2023 Novice Canadian Championships in Calgary, Alta.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for plane in distress in Timmins called off
A search for a plane in distress that began in Timmins on Thursday morning has been called off, officials say.
-
Two young people in custody, fake firearm seized following school lockdown in North Bay
The North Bay Police Service is currently responding to an incident at West Ferris Secondary School, police said Thursday.
-
Murder of Renee Sweeney in Sudbury sent shockwaves across the city
On a cold day just more than 25 years ago, a Laurentian University student was killed in a knife attack while working at an adult video store in the south end of Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
'I'm angry at the Ontario government': Ottawa couple pays $80,000 out of pocket for cancer treatment
An Ottawa couple say they have spent nearly $80,000 of their own money for cancer treatment, which they say the province covers for other people.
-
Ottawa LRT is safe, city's transit head vows after TSB concerns
Ottawa's head of transit services vows the city's LRT system is safe after the federal transportation watchdog warned of ongoing safety risks.
-
Ottawa student charged with hate crimes for emails to another student
An Ottawa student is facing criminal charges after allegedly sending hate messages to another student last fall.
Windsor
-
'We’re better than Florida!' Chatham golf course opens early with unseasonably warm weather
Golf players are flocking to a Chatham-Kent golf course that opened early this season, even though it’s the middle of February.
-
Increased police presence in downtown Windsor due to active investigation
Windsor police officers are conducting an investigation in the downtown core.
-
Off-court success for Kennedy High School basketball
Pat Osbourne and Stephen Silvaggio have been working together as basketball coaches at Kennedy High School for seven years with a common goal.
Barrie
-
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Here's when to expect freezing drizzle, ice pellets to make for slippery road conditions
Residents across Simcoe County and Muskoka can expect messy weather to wreak havoc Thursday evening on the roads.
-
Bradford dispensary selling 'magic mushrooms' refuses to stay closed despite police raid
An illegal dispensary selling Psilocybin - commonly called magic mushrooms - in Bradford West Gwillimbury is pushing for the drug's legalization just one day after a police raid.
-
New images of 3 suspects linked to Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's kidnapping released by OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
Atlantic
-
Sandeson murder trial: Publication ban lifted on key evidence jury didn't hear
The case against a former Dalhousie University medical student accused of killing another student during a drug deal and dismembering his body is now in the hands of a jury. And with the jury sequestered, a publication ban has been lifted on key evidence the 12 men and women did not hear.
-
'She gets to just up and walk away': N.S. mass shooting victims' families on Lucki retirement
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki will work her last day as Canada’s top Mountie two weeks before the commission examining the worst mass shooting in Canadian history makes its recommendations public.
-
Crown acknowledges sentence of Moncton Mountie killer should be reduced
Crown prosecutors have formally acknowledged that the sentence for a New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties must be amended so he can apply for parole after serving 25 years.
Calgary
-
Body found in Calgary park under investigation by Calgary homicide detectives
Calgary police are appealing to drivers who use a section of Deerfoot Trail in their morning commute to help officers as they investigate a suspicious death.
-
2 people arrested in 2021 death of Calgary toddler
Following 'a lengthy and complex investigation,' Calgary police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy in 2021.
-
13-year-old charged after man stabbed outside Calgary Tim Hortons
Calgary police say a teenager has been charged in connection to a stabbing outside a Tim Hortons.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba, Saskatchewan justice ministers push for meeting on bail reform
The justice ministers of Manitoba and Saskatchewan are calling for a meeting with their federal, provincial and territorial counterparts on bail reform.
-
High school basketball coach steps away after confrontation with referee during game
A basketball game this past weekend between two Winnipeg high schools is attracting a lot of attention, and it isn't because of a spectacular play.
-
'It's wrong': Centre Flavie denies donation from Manitoba Housing resident
A Winnipeg woman is speaking out after she says she was discriminated against when trying to donate some gently used toys and clothing to a local not-for-profit this week.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 12 charges laid against former teacher for historical sex offences, North Vancouver RCMP say
Mounties in North Vancouver say charges have been laid against a former elementary school teacher in connection to assaults that allegedly took place more than 40 years ago.
-
B.C. search and rescue team says 'treasured member' died in recent avalanche
One of the two people killed in an avalanche in B.C.'s Cariboo region last weekend was an off-duty volunteer member of the local search and rescue team.
-
'Too bad, so sad' writes suspect in bike tire deflation campaign in East Vancouver
A Vancouver bike share station at Commercial Street and 20th Avenue has become the city's latest battleground for cyclists and motorists.
Edmonton
-
Puljujarvi misses Oilers practice; Woodcroft says GM has 'a lot of balls in the air'
Forward Jesse Puljujarvi was absent from Oilers practice in Edmonton Thursday morning fuelling speculation that the former fourth-overall pick may be on his way out of town.
-
Jean says he won't recommend min. wage rollback as suspicion grows over secrecy of 3-year-old report
Alberta's jobs minister is still "reviewing" a minimum wage report delivered to the government in 2020 despite calls for Brian Jean to share it publicly – including from the man who led the panel that wrote it.
-
Alberta appoints oilpatch veterans to advise government on province's energy future
Premier Danielle Smith will turn to a panel of five oilpatch veterans to advise her government on the future of Alberta's energy industry.