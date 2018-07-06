

Sumran Bhan, CTV News Toronto





In a highly unusual move, a Toronto police officer has issued a public rebuke of Mayor John Tory, blaming him for the recent gun violence, in a letter obtained by CTV News Toronto.

The letter was written by veteran police officer Mark Hayward, and has been circulating within the police force.

“I feel you are a direct contributor to this violence with your stance and support on the cancellation of the TAVIS program,” it states.

“You flip flopped on carding and supported its demise. You forced budget and staffing cuts on the Toronto police. It is obvious Chief Saunders is a puppet on strings and you are pulling them.”

The TAVIS program, known as Toronto Anti-Violence Intervention Strategy, was introduced in 2006, to help reduce violent crime in the city. It put additional officers in high-risk neighborhoods.

Critics said the program increased tension between police and members of the community.

In his letter, Hayward also called on the mayor "step aside and allow the Chief of police free reign, free of political interference to do the job he has trained for over the last 35 years.”

The Toronto Police Service issued a terse response to the letter.

“We don’t respond to abusive comments,” said TPS spokesperson Mark Pugash.

The mayor’s office is also not commenting directly on the letter.

“Mayor Tory is focused on working with Chief Mark Saunders, Toronto Police, City staff and all Toronto residents along with our partners in the Ontario and federal governments to address gang violence,” Tory’s Director of Communications Don Peat said.