TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police lay 54 charges after dramatic arrests in carjacking probe

    Share

    Toronto police say they have laid 54 charges against three suspects following a carjacking investigation which culminated in a dramatic arrest where several police vehicles were smashed as the suspects allegedly attempted to flee.

    More than $18,000 in Canadian cash was seized in the investigation, along with several handguns, police said.

    A variety of contraband seized by Toronto police as part of a carjacking investigation is shown. (Toronto Police Service)

    More to come…

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mussolini's wartime bunker opens to the public in Rome

    After its last closure in 2021, it has now reopened for guided tours of the air raid shelter and the bunker. The complex now includes a multimedia exhibition about Rome during World War II, air raid systems for civilians, and the series of 51 Allied bombings that pummeled the city between July 1943 and May 1944.

    WATCH

    WATCH Half of Canadians living paycheque-to-paycheque: Equifax

    As Canadians deal with a crushing housing shortage, high rental prices and inflationary price pressures, now Equifax Canada is warning that Canadian consumers are increasingly under stress"from the surging cost of living.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News