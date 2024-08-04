TORONTO
Toronto police investigating 2 separate shootings in North York

One person has non-life-threatening injuries after walking into Humber River Hospital on Aug. 4 with a gunshot woundd. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) One person has non-life-threatening injuries after walking into Humber River Hospital on Aug. 4 with a gunshot woundd. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Toronto police are investigating two separate shootings in the city’s west end on Sunday night.

At about 9:40 p.m., a person walked into Humber River Hospital, near Wilson Avenue and Keele Street, with a gunshot wound.

They added that it is unknown where the shooting happened.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The second shooting took place near Finch Avenue West and Weston Road.

Investigators said they were called to this scene at 9:48 p.m. for reports of a person found with a gunshot wound.

There is also no suspect description in this case.

The victim was brought to Humber River Hospital in a vehicle.

Police said that both victims' injuries are non-life-threatening.

It is unknown at this point is the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More details to come.

