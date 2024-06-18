Toronto police identify victims in deadly North York shooting

Police have identified two victims killed in a shooting inside an office space in Toronto's North York neighbourhood.

Gunfire broke out in the lobby of the building near Don Mills and Mallard roads, south of York Mills Road, on Monday shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The suspected gunman, along with a man and a woman, were found dead at the building shortly after the arrival of police, investigators told reporters on Monday.

Police identified the victims as Arash Missaghi, 54, of Toronto, and Samira Yousefi, 44, of Concord, in a release on Tuesday.

Sources previously told CP24 that the pair were co-owners of the business.

The third deceased is a 46-year old man who is believed to be responsible for the shooting, police said.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.