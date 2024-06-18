TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police identify victims in deadly North York shooting

    Share

    Police have identified two victims killed in a shooting inside an office space in Toronto's North York neighbourhood.

    Gunfire broke out in the lobby of the building near Don Mills and Mallard roads, south of York Mills Road, on Monday shortly after 3:30 p.m.

    The suspected gunman, along with a man and a woman, were found dead at the building shortly after the arrival of police, investigators told reporters on Monday.

    Police identified the victims as Arash Missaghi, 54, of Toronto, and Samira Yousefi, 44, of Concord, in a release on Tuesday.

    Sources previously told CP24 that the pair were co-owners of the business.

    The third deceased is a 46-year old man who is believed to be responsible for the shooting, police said.

    This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Strange monolith pops up in Nevada desert

    Jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas, the strange monolith imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News