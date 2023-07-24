Toronto police identify man killed in Greektown shooting

A 29-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in Greektown early Sunday morning, Toronto police say.

In a news release issued Monday, police said 29-year-old Shamar Powell-Flowers was killed after gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, there was an altercation in the area involving several people and when a firearm was discharged, Powell-Flowers was “struck by a projectile.”

Paramedics and police rushed to the scene and the victim was transported to hospital but died a short time later.

Investigators are asking anyone who was driving in the area between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on the morning of the shooting to contact police if they have dash-camera footage. Toronto police are also urging anyone else with video surveillance footage to contact investigators.

Shamar Powell-Flowers is seen in this undated photo released by Toronto police. (Supplied)

“Anyone with information or who may have observed an altercation between a group of people is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com,” the news release concluded.

Sunday’s shooting came just hours after a memorial was held to mark the fifth anniversary of the deadly 2018 Danforth shooting, which claimed the lives of 10-year-old Julianna Kozis and 18-year-old Reese Fallon. The memorial was held at Withrow Park, just down the street from the scene of the homicide on Sunday.