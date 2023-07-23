Man fatally shot near Danforth mass shooting memorial

A man died following a shooting early Sunday morning in Toronto’s Greektown.

According to Toronto police, gunshots were heard around 3:30 a.m. just south of Danforth Avenue at Carlaw Avenue.

This shooting comes just hours after dozens of people gathered down the street at Withrow Park for a memorial marking the fifth anniversary of the Danforth shooting. Reese Fallon, 18, and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis were killed in the shooting, while 13 others were injured.

Police tape surrounds a small portion of Carlaw Avenue, south of Danforth, following a fatal shooting on July 23. (Tom Stefanac/CP24)Sunday morning, officers found a man's body at the scene with gunshot wounds, they said.

Police said he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died there a short time later.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Roads in the area were closed as police investigated. A small portion of Carlaw Avenue, south of Danforth, still remains off limits at this time.

More information to come. This is a developing story.