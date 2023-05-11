Toronto police find 'no evidence' in investigation into Black 6-year-old allegedly locked in small room at school
Toronto police found “no evidence” to support laying charges against elementary school staff who allegedly forcibly confined a six-year-old Black student in a closet-sized room – a decision advocates say is “anchored in anti-Black racism.”
A parent at John Fisher Junior Public School, located in midtown Toronto, came forward with allegations of dozens of racist acts toward her and her son.
“The Toronto Police Service found no evidence to support the laying of any charges and concluded that there was nothing to indicate that the staff’s actions were based on race,” according to an Ontario Principals’ Council message on May 8.
Toronto-based advocacy group Parents of Black Children (PoBC) told CTV News Toronto the findings did not come as a surprise, since Black families “very rarely” get justice in police investigations.
It is “abundantly clear” an anti-Black racism lens was not utilized in the investigation, the organization said.
“Anti-Black racism IS violence; it can also be nuanced for those not versed in its experience or the ability to understand and identify anti-Black racism,” advocates said in a statement on Thursday.
“The fact that the justice system has not caught up to addressing very real instances of inhumane treatment anchored in anti-Black racism in no way invalidates the experience of the child and family involved.”
Toronto police told CTV News Toronto that officers interviewed dozens of people, including the alleged victim, the family, teachers, school administrators, parents, and current and former school students.
Investigators consulted with the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre (CYAC) and the decision was reviewed by specialized officers from the TPS’ Hate Crime Unit and the Ministry of the Attorney General’s Hate Crime Working Group, police said.
“Although we understand these allegations are upsetting, the thorough and consultative investigation undertaken by the Service found no evidence to support the laying of charges,” a Toronto police spokesperson said on Thursday.
At the time of the incident, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) removed John Fisher’s principal, vice-principal, and one of its teachers, and placed them on home assignment.
While the Toronto police’s investigation has concluded, TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said an internal one will be launched to address additional allegations, beyond forcible confinement. Therefore, staff members have not returned to school.
Procedures require the TDSB to notify police and the Children’s Aid Society when serious allegations are made. Bird said the latter organization has decided to look into the allegations, temporarily suspending the school board’s investigation until it receives permission to proceed.
“We recognize that this has been, and continues to be, a difficult time for students, staff and families – especially those directly involved who deserve a prompt resolution,” Bird said.
THE ALLEGATIONS
Faridah, the child’s mother, could not comment on the police findings because she is seeking legal counsel to address the incident, according to PoBC. CTV News Toronto omitted her last name to protect her child’s identity.
“We stand in solidarity with them and assure them of our unwavering support throughout their pursuit of justice,” the organization said.
Faridah spoke to CTV News Toronto in March, and opened up about the “emotional” and “unbelievable” acts of anti-Black racism she says happened to her six-year-old son, including when he was locked in a closet-sized room for 30-minutes in January.
When PoBC co-founder Charline Grant visited the room after the incident, she said she couldn’t stretch her arms out. “That’s how tiny it is,” she told CTV News Toronto at the time.
Faridah also alleged her son, who she says is the only Black boy in his Grade 1 class, was forced to sit “alone in the corner” at a desk covered in scribbled unpleasant words.
While the police investigation has concluded, Dhruv Jain, a parent with a child in the same Grade 1 class, told CTV News Toronto the issues brought to light by the incident – such as extra behavioral support needed in the classroom – have not been resolved at John Fisher.
“I think it provokes questions about how we move forward as a community,” Jain said.
“We need to deal with these issues on a daily basis. This is not an academic exercise for us. This is our children’s lives, this is our children’s education.”
With files from CTV News Toronto’s Natalie Johnson
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
OPINION | George Santos' indictment puts Kevin McCarthy in a no-win situation: analyst
New York Republican Congressman George Santos' recent indictment puts U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in an untenable position as he faces governing challenges and rough political terrain in 2024, writes political analyst Eric Ham in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Former top Harper staffer, Conservative campaign lead says she wasn't briefed on foreign interference
The former deputy chief of staff to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper told members of Parliament Thursday that the Liberal government isn't doing enough to combat foreign interference, echoing similar testimony from national-security experts.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Tesla shouldn't call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control: Buttigieg
Tesla shouldn't be calling its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can't drive themselves, the top U.S. transportation official says.
Three in four Canadians negatively view China as trading partner: survey
As the diplomatic conflict between Canada and China escalates, new data reveals that three in four Canadians view the Chinese government negatively.
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession.
Montreal
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller facing new $8M lawsuit after allegations involving teen girls
A wealthy Montreal businessman who stepped down from the tech company he founded after being accused of sexually exploiting underage girls is facing a new lawsuit.
-
Montreal looking to bump up accountability for vacant-building owners
There are reportedly hundreds of vacant buildings in Montreal, many of which are heritage sites. A proposed by-law from the city aims to turn up the heat on the owners of those buildings to make sure they're being taken care of.
-
Police arrest 3 following handful of arson-related crimes
Montreal police made three arrests this week following a series of arsons or attempted arsons in Lasalle, Saint-Laurent, and Saint-Leonard boroughs.
London
-
A disturbance at Masonville Place causes brief lockdown at the mall
A misunderstanding resulted in a heavy police presence at Masonville Place, with the mall being placed in lockdown.
-
Driver facing charges after fleeing from London, Ont. police
A London, Ont. woman is facing charges after police said she hit a police cruiser and fled from officers in the downtown core.
-
Coffee clash: Competition in the downtown core may land vendor in hot water
A new mobile coffee cart in downtown London, Ont. has caused quite the stir for a local brick-and-mortar business.
Kitchener
-
Meet an 86-year-old Ont. man who’s raised $70,000 and counting for dog guides
An 86-year-old man in Fergus, Ont. has dedicated the past nine years to giving back to an organization that changed his life so it can do the same for others.
-
17 victims pressing charges against woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas: Police
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused of defrauding Ontario doulas with stories of fake pregnancies and stillbirths is now facing 51 charges related to 17 victims who have chosen to press charges, according to police.
-
Ager Hasan testifies he ‘blacked out’ the night he stabbed his ex-girlfriend 47 times
A Kitchener courtroom heard a dramatic testimony Thursday in the second-degree murder trial of Ager Hasan who took to the witness stand for the second day in a row to share the details of the night he fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend.
Northern Ontario
-
As his brother is buried near North Bay, man is stuck in Portugal
A man from Portugal who has permanent resident status in Canada is having trouble getting back to northern Ontario for his brother’s funeral.
-
Timmins police chief updates recruitment efforts after more officers resign
In a meeting Thursday with the Timmins Police Services Board, the chief of police in Timmins read out the names of three officers who are leaving, some for other agencies, others for different careers
-
Northern Ontario man charged after trying to use counterfeit money
Police are warning northern Ontario businesses to carefully check the money they receive after a man was arrested in Cochrane after trying to use counterfeit bills.
Ottawa
-
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
-
Ottawa man denied boarding on Flair Airlines flight due to expired ID
What was supposed to be a weekend getaway with friends in Halifax, turned into a real life 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' experience for an Ottawa man.
-
Police identify man charged in murder at south Ottawa apartment building
Police were called to an apartment building on Carousel Crescent at approximately 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, where a 74-year-old man was found dead.
Windsor
-
No injuries reported following a house fire on Dougall Avenue
A fire at a home on Dougall Avenue has caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.
-
Off-load delays at Windsor-Essex hospitals lead to 'code black'
Another ‘code black’ was declared Monday night with no less than a dozen ambulances parked outside the Windsor Regional Hospital.
-
'People just can’t afford it': More employed people relying on food banks to survive
Food bank use in Windsor-Essex continues to climb according to the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association, citing food inflation as the number one cause.
Barrie
-
OPP officer’s death sends ripple of sorrow and outrage through local police services
Local police chiefs express sorrow and anger at the lastest death of an officer killed in the line of duty.
-
Pianist serenades Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot once last time
When the visitation for Gordon Lightfoot ended Sunday evening in his hometown of Orillia, Ont., one person remained at St. Paul's United Church with his casket overnight.
-
Body found inside Wasaga Beach house following fire
Police are investigating a fire at a home in Wasaga Beach and trying to determine if it claimed the life of the person found inside.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia doctor waitlist climbs to new high
The number of Nova Scotians on the waitlist for a family physician continues to climb to record highs.
-
Halifax school support staff strike enters second day
Hundreds of Halifax school support staff are back on the picket lines for a second day.
-
Nursing program at Acadia University to start in September
Nova Scotia is getting another school of nursing, the premier announced Thursday.
Calgary
-
NDP candidate Jason Heistad trying to find footing in conservative country
The winner of this month's provincial election could be decided by voters in hotly-contested Calgary ridings.
-
Health-care protest interrupts UCP affordability announcement in Calgary
As UCP leader Danielle Smith was in Calgary for an announcement on affordability measures, protesters with signs temporarily derailed the event.
-
Are you Climate Ready? Calgarians encouraged to plan ahead for emergencies as temperatures rise
The City of Calgary is encouraging residents to become better prepared for a wide range of natural disasters in the wake of warm temperatures and the ongoing battle against wildfires across Alberta.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba community heading to court to remove fellow councillor
A rural community in Manitoba is taking a dispute with one of its councillors to court after trying to oust her from council.
-
Manitoba government says document that floats school funding cuts has been rejected
Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats are accusing the government of planning to cut education, but the Progressive Conservative government says the NDP is using outdated information.
-
'We would hate to do it': Youth violence raising concerns for local organization that throws summer bash
An organization that helps youth in Winnipeg is expressing some concerns for an upcoming annual event due to an increase in youth violence in the city.
Vancouver
-
Coyote attacks 2-year-old in Port Coquitlam, B.C.
B.C. conservation officers say they are investigating after a two-year-old child was attacked by a coyote in a park in Port Coquitlam Wednesday night.
-
Industrial printers, hundreds of fake IDs seized during 'fraud factory' investigation, RCMP say
Mounties in Burnaby have arrested four men alleged to have been operating a "fraud factory," seizing hundreds of fake IDs, $300,000 worth of property, and a handgun.
-
Drama, defections, and drugs: B.C.'s spring legislative session wraps up
As the spring legislative wrapped up in Victoria, opposition MLAs got one last chance to take the premier to task, a former NDP cabinet minister joined BC United, and after weeks of debate, David Eby promised action around growing discontent due to open drug use.
Edmonton
-
Pietrangelo suspended one game for slash Draisaitl calls 'really, really dangerous'
Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo will sit for one game for slashing Oilers sniper Leon Draisaitl.
-
Suspect in fatal stabbing of mother, child, dies in hospital after he was shot by Edmonton police
The man who police believe fatally stabbed a mother and her child last week has died.
-
'Honouring the beaver': New name unveiled for 100km trail through Edmonton River Valley
North America's longest river valley trail has a new name.