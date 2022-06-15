Toronto police chief promises action as new data shows Black people are overrepresented in use of force incidents

People of colour were 20 to 60 per cent over-represented among those who faced violence when interacting with Toronto police in 2020, and Black residents were 230 per cent more likely to have a police officer point a firearm at them when they appeared to be unarmed than white people.

The review of more than 86,500 interactions Toronto police had with members of the public during 2020 released Wednesday found that when involved an “enforcement action” such as an arrest or issuing a provincial offences ticket, not only were people of colour overrepresented, the level of force police deployed against them tended to be more severe.

“When force was used, Black people were over-represented in higher types of force used,” police write in the review of 2020 incidents.

The review found 39 per cent of people Toronto police used force against in 2020 were Black.

In that same year, only 24 per cent of people Toronto police interacted with were Black, meaning Black residents were over-represented in enforcement actions by police in 2020 by 220 per cent.

Looking specifically at the 371 times that year where officers pointed handguns or rifles at people, the report found Black people were 230 per cent more likely than white people to have firearms “pointed where no weapons were perceived” by an officer to be on their person.

Meanwhile, white people were 40 per cent more likely to have less-than lethal force such as physical contact, a bean-bag shotgun, baton or Taser used against them by police, even when they were thought to be in possession of weapons.

Compared to white residents, Black residents were 150 per cent more likely to have a police firearm pointed at them during an enforcement action, while Asian people were 160 per cent more likely and South Asian people were 200 per cent more likely to see the barrel of a police firearm.

For his part, Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said the data confirmed what racialized communities have said for decades, and police have not done enough to correct those injustices.

"For this, as Chief of Police, and on behalf of the Service, I am sorry and I apologize unreservedly. The release of this data will cause pain for many. Your concerns have deep roots that go beyond the release of today’s report. We must improve; we will do better," he said in a statement.

Toronto Police Chief James Ramer

Toronto police officers fired guns in four incidents throughout 2020, killing two people.

“We have a race problem within the TPS and it is disproportionately impacting racialized communities,” McMaster University professor and Black Lives Matter Toronto founder Syrus Marcus Ware told CP24.

“If we are to think of the uprisings of 2020 and all of the police brutality that happened since then, I think we’d see even higher numbers than what we’re going to see. It’s so essential to capture this data, so that we can confirm the experiences of community members have been saying their experience with police has been.”

The findings of the review are so scathing an internal memo sent to Toronto police officers and obtained by CP24 warned them the next few weeks will be “difficult” and “challenging” for them as the public reacts to the disproportionate nature in which force was used against racialized residents of the city.

“Reports and apologies from police chiefs are not enough, we need robust public oversight and intervention in a system of policing that is wildly out of control and built upon systems of anti-Black racism,” said lawyer David Shellnutt, who represents claimants arguing racism played roles in their arrests and injuries at the hands of Toronto police.

The review of 2020 interactions looked at 949 use of force incidents involving 1,224 people where physical force was used by an officer that resulted in a member of the public needing medical attention, a firearm or Taser was drawn, or a baton, pepper spray or a police animal made contact with a person.

Overall, Black people were overrepresented in use of force incidents compared to their share of total enforcement actions by 60 per cent, Asian and Middle Eastern people were both 20 per cent overrepresented, while Latino people were overrepresented in use of force incidents by 50 per cent.

Even when adjusting for the relative demographic makeup of different neighbourhoods of the city, the review found people of colour faced more police violence, even in places where they made up smaller shares of the population.

“Divisions with the highest over-representations in use of force incidents involving Black, South Asian, Latino, Southeast Asian people, had lower proportions of that group in the local population,” the authors wrote.

Strip searches were also found to be used in a manner that disproportionately targets racialized people.

The review found that Indigenous people were searched 30 per cent more than their presence in all arrests would suggest.

It also found that Black and white people were searched 10 per cent more than their presence in all arrests would suggest.

But recent measures adopted by the service have seen the overall number of strip searches performed decline significantly since Oct. 2021, from 721 in September to just 89 in November.

The requirement to collect the race of individuals police used force against was part of reforms passed by the Wynne government in 2017 that also effectively outlawed the practice of carding in the province.