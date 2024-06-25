TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police charge 60-year-old man with sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl at public swimming pool

    Atayab Siddiqi is seen in this undated image. (Toronto Police Service) Atayab Siddiqi is seen in this undated image. (Toronto Police Service)
    A 60-year-old man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl at a community swimming pool and investigators believe there may be more victims.

    The alleged incident occurred at 5 p.m. last Tuesday at an undisclosed swimming facility in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue West area, police said.

    A 10-year-old girl was swimming in the pool at that time when the accused swam towards her and sexually assaulted her, police allege.

    Police identified the suspect as 60-year-old Toronto resident Atayab Siddiqi, who was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

    An image of Siddiqi was published in a news release Tuesday as investigators believe there may be more victims. He’s described by police as five-foot-four, 121 lbs, with brown eyes and a shaved head.

    Police are asking anyone with information connected to the investigation to contact them at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

