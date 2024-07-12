Toronto police charge 17-year-old accused of threatening to sexually assault woman

TORONTO
    A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
    A 17-year-old boy has been charged for allegedly threatening to sexually assault a woman in the Toronto's west end earlier this week.

    Toronto police said the victims were standing in their garage that faced a laneway in the area of Shaw Street and Bloor Street West on Sunday evening when the suspect engaged them in a conversation.

    When they cut off the conversation, the suspect allegedly threatened to sexually assault the female victim.

    “The suspect then charged towards the victims who retreated into their residence,” police further allege. He shortly fled on foot.

    The day after, police released a photo of the suspect and asked for the public’s help identifying him.

    On Friday, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with uttering threats causing bodily harm and uttering death threats. He cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court next month.

    Police continue to ask anyone with information about the case to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

