Toronto police arrest suspect who allegedly struck woman with piece of wood on TTC bus
A man who allegedly struck a woman with a piece of wood on board a TTC bus in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning has been arrested, Toronto police say.
In an update on Thursday, police announced that 35-year-old Tevin Gooden had been taken into custody in connection with the assault.
According to police, while a TTC bus was stopped at the intersection of The Queensway and Islington Avenue, a man approached a woman and allegedly assaulted her with a piece of wood.
The man subsequently fled the area. Police said the two were not known to each other.
Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Thursday’s arrest comes after police released suspect photos to locate and identify him.
Gooden has been charged with assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order.
Police continue to ask anyone with information about the assault to contact them at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
Ontario to raise minimum wage in the fall
-
