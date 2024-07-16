TORONTO
Toronto police arrest man from York Region in child luring investigation

Toronto police
Toronto police have arrested and charged man from York Region after he allegedly attempted to lure a number of children.

Investigators allege that a male suspect was communicating online with persons from Toronto believed to be under 16 for the purposes of committing sexual offences. They said that he used various social media platforms under the usernames “41_gta_” and “jay40_to.”

On July 11, Toronto Police Services’ Internet Child Exploitation Section executed a Criminal Code search warrant in Nobleton, Ont., a community of about 6,5000 residents located roughly 10 kilometres west of King City.

Graeme Logue, 41, of Nobleton, has been arrested and charged with three counts of luring a child under 16 years and one count each of invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault (attempt), and sexual interference (attempt). The accused has an Aug. 21 court date.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

