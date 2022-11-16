Toronto police appeal for info about outstanding assault suspect as more victims come forward
Several additional victims have come forward after police made a public appeal for information about a man accused of assaulting and harassing women.
Police allege 25-year-old Moses Gregory, of Toronto, contacted a number of women between the ages of 25 and 27 via social media, including Instagram. The women all live either downtown or in the city’s east end.
Back on Sept. 20, Toronto police issued a news release asking for the public’s help to find Gregory, who among other things was wanted for harassment by repeated communication, assault by choking, utter death threats, and assault.
While Gregory remains outstanding, police say that several additional victims have since come forward.
Investigators said Gregory is known to frequent the Moss Park and Allen Gardens areas in Toronto as well Durham and Barrie.
He is described as five-foot-seven and 145 pounds with a dark complexion and short curly hair.
People are asked not to approach Gregory and to instead call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information about this investigation should contact police at 416-808-5100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
