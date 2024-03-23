Toronto playground dog attack leaves child with life-altering injuries

A 9-year-old child suffered serious, life-altering injuries after being bitten and dragged by a dog in a waterfront playground Saturday morning, Toronto police said.

The incident happened at around 10:15 a.m. at Little Norway Park, near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street.

Police said a woman was inside a playground area with her off-leashed dog when a father and his child arrived.

The dog charged toward the child through an open gate, bit and dragged them to the ground, police said.

The woman and the father tried to get the dog to release the child, police said, and eventually, the canine did.

Police said the woman then fled the playground with the dog.

The child was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday evening, police released a photo of the woman and her dog, saying, “There is a concern for public safety.”

She is described as 30 to 40 years old, between five-foot-nine and five-foot-11, with a large build and dark hair in a ponytail.

Meanwhile, the dog is black, tan and white in colour and was last seen wearing a black-hooded jacket and a chain collar.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.