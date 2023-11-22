Toronto Pearson airport warns of possible delays ahead of holiday weekend

Toronto Pearson airport is warning of possible delays due to “inclement” weather ahead of the American Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

On Wednesday morning, delays were reported in flights destined for the U.S. eastern seaboard, Pearson said in a tweet shared to X. Those delays could stretch into the afternoon, it said.

“Passengers heading south ahead of the American Thanksgiving holiday should keep an eye on their flight status, especially if connecting,” the airport wrote in a social media post published Wednesday.

At the time of publication, Pearson’s Terminal 3, from which a majority of U.S. travellers depart, was reporting delays of 30 minutes, on average.

To minimize wait time at the airport, Pearson recommends that travellers heading into the U.S. download the Mobile Passport Control App. Designed by the United States Customs and Border Protection, the app allows travellers to submit their customs forms ahead of time. For those arriving in Canada, CBSA offers travellers the ability to submit their custom and immigration forms up to 72 hours in advance using Advance Declaration.

Certain travellers are also eligible to reserve their spot at security using YYZ Express.