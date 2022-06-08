Toronto pair attempted 12 carjackings in 11 days, police allege

A 19-year-old Toronto man and his alleged teenage accomplice who tried to steal a dozen cars at gunpoint in an 11-day stretch last month are now in custody, police say.

Toronto police Insp. Richard Harris said that between May 15 and May 26, two males armed with handguns attempted to steal 10 vehicles in Scarborough and two in Durham Region.

They made away with five vehicles. Luckily none of the vehicle operators were injured.

“There were no physical injuries sustained by any of the victims,” Harris said. “But one could only hazard to guess the psychological impacts – communities as a whole are fed up with this.”

Harris said that the pair also approached a pop-up stand selling fireworks during that time.

“An armed suspect stole cash, and fireworks,” Harris said.

Investigators were unable to locate the suspects until June 2, when police received word of two males driving a stolen vehicle in the Brampton area.

Police initiated a high-risk takedown and took two males into custody.

Police said they also recovered a loaded handgun, a replica handgun, car theft tools, clothing and a car that was taken from a Scarborough driveway on May 18.

Harris said the vehicles taken were “not high end” but “intended to be used to commit other criminal offences.”

All four other vehicles taken were found abandoned at various locations in Scarborough.

Toronto resident Tyliq Jones was charged with 44 offences, while a 17-year-old who cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act faces 56 charges.

Harris said there is no evidence to suggest the pair are linked to any larger criminal network.

Recent carjacking incidents across the GTA involved suspects brandishing weapons such as guns and knives, with up to six incidents occurring across the region on one night in May.

One encounter involved Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner losing his Range Rover outside an Etobicoke movie theatre.