Toronto opens outdoor ice rinks today for winter season

Starting today, skaters can enjoy some spins on public outdoor ice rinks in Toronto.

The city kicked off its Welcome T.O. Winter program today and will be opening 52 outdoor ice rinks across the city throughout the next two weeks.

Thirty-eight ice rinks will open today and operate until March 19, 2023, and 14 more rinks will open on Dec. 3 and operate until Feb. 26, 2023.

The skating rinks at Dufferin Grove Park and Ledbury Park will open once capital construction work is complete.

Outdoor rinks will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Skaters are encouraged to check the status of ice rinks before heading out on the city’s website.

In addition, natural ice rinks will open in January 2023, weather permitting.

“We want people to be able to enjoy our parks and other outdoor spaces as much as possible year round. This year, there are many exciting winter activities residents can enjoy including skate trails, toboggan hills, outdoor rinks and much more,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement on Thursday.

As part of this year’s Welcome T.O. Winter program, the city is also introducing a ringette pilot program at six locations.

“Participants six years old and older can drop in and try an exciting sport rapidly gaining popularity. Ringette is a non-contact sport played on an ice rink with a ringette ring and ringette stick,” the city said in a Nov. 25 news release.

Pre-enrollment is not required for the activity and participants will be able to borrow equipment from select locations beginning in early December.

This year, the city is also offering 29 locations for women’s shinny with dedicated time slots.

More information on skating and ice programming can be found on the city’s website.

To help residents learn to skate, the city has also launched a new mobile Skate Lending Library this year.

In partnership with Desjardins Group, the library will provide:

150 skate aids, including two accessible skate aids

60 pairs of skates and 60 helmets added to the city’s skate lending library

A dedicated, customized van that will travel to different locations

The lending library is free and no reservations are required.

Along with skating rinks, many of the city’s park amenities will remain open throughout the winter season, including more than 1,500 parks, 28 toboggan hills, 54 artificial outdoor ice rinks and skate trails and skiing and snowboarding at Earl Bales Ski and Snowboard Centre.

The 56th Cavalcade of Lights also kicks off today at Nathan Phillips Square until Jan. 7, 2023. Family-friendly special programming will begin today at 3 p.m. and run until 11 p.m., and a tree and lighting ceremony will happen at 8:30 p.m.