A Toronto neurosurgeon accused of killing his physician wife has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with her death.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji has been in custody since his arrest on Dec. 2, 2016.

The body of his wife, Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, was discovered just one day earlier inside a suitcase that was discarded in a wooded area in Kleinberg, Ont.

On Monday morning, mere days before his six-week trial was set to begin, Shamji entered a guilty plea in a Toronto courtroom.

Investigators allege 41-year-old Fric-Shamji was strangled and beaten to death at her home on either Nov. 30 or Dec. 1.

Shamji worked at Toronto Western Hospital and Fric-Shamji worked as a family doctor at Scarborough and Rouge Hospital.

After her death, friends suggested the couple’s marriage was troubled. The couple’s three children are now in the care of their maternal grandparents.

The family and friends of Fric-Shamji have regularly been in attendance at court proceedings wearing purple ribbons on their shirts as a symbol of domestic violence awareness.

