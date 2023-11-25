Toronto mother Cindy Ali denies killing disabled daughter to end suffering in retrial testimony
Testifying at her Toronto retrial, Cindy Ali maintained that her disabled daughter, Cynara, died during a home intrusion in 2011, while the prosecution suggested she killed the girl in an act of mercy.
“I would never do that,” Cindy Ali told the court, fighting tears, when asked by assistant Crown attorney Craig Coughlan if she had hurt her daughter. “She was the joy of our family.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
It’s the second time in seven years that Cindy has faced a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Cynara, who lived with cerebral palsy and epilepsy.
Cynara died at The Hospital for Sick Children on Feb. 21, 2011. Two days earlier, Cindy called 911 claiming two men had broken into her Scarborough townhouse, located on Burrow Halls Boulevard, searching for a “package.” She told dispatchers that “her baby” was no longer breathing.
First responders found Cindy on the floor, seemingly uninjured, yet unresponsive, and Cynara on the couch without vital signs.
In March 2012, Toronto police charged Cindy with manslaughter, a charge upgraded to first-degree murder in the fall.
When the case went to trial five years later, the prosecution argued Cindy had smothered Cynara and staged her home to look like a break-in had occured. She did this, they alleged, because the burden of caring for Cynara had become too great.
In her 2016 testimony, Cindy maintained her account of the break-in and Cynara's death. She said that one of the intruders guided her through the home, searching for the package, and another stayed in the living room with Cynara. When Cindy returned to the living room, she said she saw her daughter lying lifeless on the couch and that one of the men was holding a pillow.
The two men then said they'd gotten the wrong house and proceeded to flee, she told the court.
The jury deliberated for 10 hours before convicting Cindy of first-degree murder and handing the mother of four an automatic life sentence, no parole for 25 years.
Cindy Ali appears in a Toronto courthouse on Friday, Feb. 5, 2016. (John Mantha / CTV Toronto)
Cindy was incarcerated for four years before defence lawyers James Lockyer and Jessica Zita, launched a successful appeal of her conviction, arguing that instructions given to the jurors were too narrow.
The first trial judge instructed the jurors that if they believed that Ali had made up the robbery story, they should infer that she had participated in her daughter’s death and should be found guilty of murder. Lockyer and Zita argued that this forced the jury into an all-or-nothing decision and failed to consider alternative scenarios.
In 2021, Cindy won the appeal. Her conviction and life sentence were overturned, and she was granted a retrial. Ongoing since mid-October, the trial is being presided over by Justice Jane Kelly alone.
READ MORE: What to know in the retrial of Toronto mother Cindy Ali as the defence kicks off
On Thursday, Cindy took the stand to testify in her own defence. She spoke about her daily life with Cynara, what was required in her care, and how much she loved the girl.
She retold her story of the alleged break-in, stopping to collect herself as she reached the point of the account in which said she was brought back into the living room to find Cynara lifeless on the couch.
“She was blue and her eyes were open,” Cindy said as she wiped tears from her face.
Raising a child with disabilities wasn’t always easy, Cindy admitted, but she said her family was never deterred from the task of caring for Cynara. The girl was not a burden on the family, she said.
“There were tough days but I loved it,” she said. “I just loved being with her.”
Allan also spoke of the family's devotion to Cynara in his two days on the stand.
“[Cynara] was never a burden, not for one day,” he said. “We took care of that child.”
Cindy and Allen met in Trinidad when they were children, Allan told the court. He and Cindy have been married for more than 30 years.
When they found out Cynara would be born disabled, the couple educated themselves on cerebral palsy, he said.
“Cindy and I wanted to give Cynara the best life she could have,” Allan said.
As she grew, Cynara developed into a “cheeky” and “happy” child. She loved Marineland, Allen explained, and they often took her to the Niagara Falls aquarium. She loved “The Price is Right,” anything Disney, and her favourite animals were frogs, according to his testimony.
Allan, Cindy, and Cynara Ali can be seen at Marineland in a photo shown to the jury as an exhibit in Cindy Ali's 2016 trial. (Superior Court of Justice)
The couple never once had to hire a babysitter, Allan told the court – they had a close-knit network of family and friends from their church community. Cindy’s sister was often willing to provide childcare, she said.
In his testimony, Allan said Cindy not only cared for her own children, but often for the children of her fellow churchgoers, he said.
“When you walk around the church you always see somebody’s kids in Cindy’s arms,” he said.
When asked if Allan ever doubted Cindy’s account of Cynara’s death, the father gave a firm no.
“I have never thought Cindy smothered Cynara.”
Cynara Ali with her sisters, celebrating a birthday in a Toronto Superior Court of Justice exhibit from Cindy Ali's 2016 trial.
PROSECUTION SUGGESTS MOTIVE
In the cross-examination of Cindy, the prosecution narrowed down on changes in wording in the accounts she had given over the years.
For example, while testifying in the first trial, Cindy told the court she tried to escape one of the men by running out of Cynara’s bedroom and down the stairs. However, in her testimony on Thursday, she told the court she began running when already halfway down the stairs – a difference in detail the prosecution called “significant.”
In another line of questioning, Crown attorney Coughlan suggested Cindy had given four slightly differing accounts of whether one of the men had been holding a pillow at the time she entered the living room to find her daughter lifeless.
To these points, Cindy maintained that she had experienced a tragedy, that she was traumatized, and that she has always “done her best to remember everything.”
“I just know that when I came upstairs, [the man’s] back was to me, and when he left, he dropped the pillow. My daughter was on the couch and she wasn’t breathing. That was my focus,” she said.
The Crown also argued Cindy as the author of a letter the Ali family reported receiving in the months following Cynara's death. The letter, written in the voice of the alleged intruders, said the two men had carried out the break-in under the instruction of their "boss" but "got the wrong house."
Allan turned that letter into Toronto police's 42 Division, and each member of the Ali family submitted handwriting samples. To this day, its author and origins are unknown.
Cindy wrote the letter, argued Coughlan, to cover "perceived" holes in her story.
Friday’s cross-examination provided the court its first indication of what the Crown could argue as a motive, with prosecutors suggesting Cindy killed her daughter to limit her suffering.
The night before Cynara died, she had experienced a significant seizure. As an epileptic, this was not usual for the teen, but according to testimony, Cynara had not had a seizure for many months prior to that evening.
That seizure, the Crown argued, caused Cindy to become afraid for Cynara’s quality of life going forward.
Both the Crown and Cindy agreed that the teen would likely continue to suffer these seizures for years to come.
Coughlan then suggested that Cindy, having known that Cynara had already lived well past her life expectancy and would continue to suffer seizures, was hit with the realization that her daughter’s life would never get any better.
“I'm going to suggest that what you realized that night is that Cynara was going to keep going through similar events – that she had been given three years to live, that you kept her alive for 16, that you had done your very best for her throughout that time, and that you had tried to give her the best life she could have,” Coughlan said.
“I’m going to suggest you didn’t want that for her, and that on the morning of Feb. 19, once your family left, [...] that you went upstairs to the bedrooms and opened drawers, that you went to the basement and you opened drawers to make it look like someone had been there," he said.
“Once you’d done that, and the house looked like it had been rummaged through, you went to Cynara and you smothered her.”
Finally, Coughlan suggested Cindy never called 911 because of what had been done to her, but rather “what [she] had done to Cynara.”
Cindy denied each suggestion.
"I would have never thought of that. I cared for her for 16 years," she said.
The trial will resume at the Toronto Superior Court of Justice on Dec. 5.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Hostages released by Hamas have returned to Israel, Israeli military says
The Israeli military says the hostages released by Hamas have returned to Israel. It said the hostages, who included 13 Israelis and four Thais, were being taken to hospitals for observation and to be reunited with families.
Big-box retailers are rethinking their self-checkout strategies. Here's why
Some grocers are reconsidering their self-checkout strategy to find a balance between meeting their customers' demands and mitigating losses from theft.
B.C. man ordered to repay $3,800 after providing couple with 'absolute garbage' firewood
A B.C. couple who claimed a truckload of firewood they paid $3,800 for turned out to be "unusable" has been awarded a refund at the province's small claims tribunal.
McDonald's Canada founder George Cohon, who brought Big Macs to the Soviet Union, dead at 86
George Cohon, the founder of McDonald's Canada whose efforts helped expand the fast food giant into the Soviet Union died Friday night.
Prosecutors decry stabbing of ex-officer Derek Chauvin while incarcerated in George Floyd's killing
Minnesota's attorney general on Saturday denounced a prison attack on Derek Chauvin, saying the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd should be able to serve his sentence without fear of violence.
Exclusive Canada-India relations improving after decision to expel diplomat based on 'emotional element': Indian High Commissioner
India's decision to expel a Canadian diplomat and strip the diplomatic immunity of dozens of other envoys was retaliatory and based partially on 'an emotional element,' but relations between the two countries are better than they were two months ago, India's High Commissioner to Canada says.
'We can live:' How Fredericton's growing, affordable tiny home community offers hope
Nestled next to a Walmart on Fredericton’s Northside sits a new community with row upon row of tiny homes. Here's how the 12 Neighbours project is offering residents a chance at hope.
'It's irresponsible': Dietitians under scrutiny for sponsored posts promoting consumption of sugar
A trade association and several registered dietitians in Canada have come under scrutiny for promoting the consumption of sugar using potentially deceptive marketing practices, which experts say raise serious conflict of interest concerns.
COVID-19 outbreak aboard Canadian warship forces cancellation of Great Lakes tour
An outbreak of COVID-19 aboard a Canadian warship has forced the Royal Canadian Navy to cancel the remainder of a tour of the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway.
Montreal
-
Proposed personal hygiene policy at Montreal libraries raises eyebrows
A new policy about personal hygiene at a public library in Montreal is raising a lot of eyebrows. Beginning in the New Year, if someone's hygiene is not up to standard, they might be asked to leave.
-
Senecal, stout defence lead Montreal Carabins to 16-9 Vanier Cup win over UBC
Quarterback Jonathan Senecal's second-half touchdown led the Montreal Carabins to a hard-fought 16-9 win over a game University of British Columbia Thunderbirds squad in the Vanier Cup on Saturday afternoon.
-
Montrealer vows to continue hunger strike for 'X' gender on Quebec health card
Non-binary Montrealer Alexe Frédéric Migneault is on day six of a hunger strike to pressure Quebec's public health insurance board to add a third gender option to its health cards.
London
-
Northwest London Food Bank opens six days a week to meet demand
Along Gainsborough Road in London, Ont. volunteers accumulated tonnes of food at the Hyde Park Santa Claus Parade.
-
Firefighter honoured at London's Lighting of the Lights
The 65th annual Lighting of the Lights was held in London’s Victoria Park Friday, officially kicking off the holiday season.
-
St. Thomas athlete helps Canada win gold at Para Pan-Am Games
Canada has claimed a gold medal at the Para Pan-Am Games, led by an athlete from St. Thomas.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region needs more shelter space to meet the needs of the community, says support group
The Region of Waterloo and shelter groups can’t create enough spaces for those desperately needing somewhere stay. CTV News spoke to several people at the House of Friendship in Waterloo who are, or have, experienced homelessness.
-
'Small town feel in a big city': Cambridge's Winterfest sees modern twist on carolling
An annual festival of lights, carolling, and holiday tradition has come back to Cambridge.
-
Online video of incident prompts response from Waterloo regional police
The Waterloo Regional Police Service have responded to an online video appearing to show an incident involving a man with a knife ripping down flyers and following people.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario is one of the angriest places in Canada: study
Ontario has been found to be the second angriest region in the country, according to a new study.
-
Northern MPPs call for safer highways
New Democrat MPPs from northern Ontario claim the province is allowing the region’s highways to remain unsafe by failing to address issues in the trucking industry.
-
Changes may soon be coming to how booze is sold in Ontario. Here's what some in the industry are hoping to see
Big changes could soon be on the horizon for Ontario’s alcohol retail landscape, with the premier signaling Friday that he plans to move ahead with his promise to provide more “convenience and selection” across the province.
Ottawa
-
Large rally on Parliament Hill calling for permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands of people gathered on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Saturday for a rally calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza on the second-day of a four-day pause in the fighting.
-
Nursing shortage forces closure of Almonte, Ont. hospital ER Saturday
The Almonte General Hospital's emergency department will be closed Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning because of a shortage of nurses.
-
AG investigation finds inappropriate input from city regarding Barrhaven development
The city of Ottawa's auditor general has found that city staff inappropriately endorsed a proposal for a development in Barrhaven and left city council out of the loop on key decisions.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Brampton man found guilty of first degree murder in death of University of Windsor student
A jury of 12 people have found a Bampton man guilty in relation to a downtown shooting five years ago that killed a University of Windsor student.
-
Cuddles and coffee: Windsor to get first cat cafe
Stray cats in need of a home will soon have another place to meet potential paw-rents and enjoy some cuddles at Windsor’s first cat cafe.
-
Suspect who allegedly stole $800 after debit card left in ATM arrested
Windsor police have arrested a man who allegedly fraudulently used a debit card at a local bank.
Barrie
-
Fire sparks between two homes in Tottenham, Ont.
New Tecumseth fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire between two homes in Tottenham on Saturday.
-
Police provide update after shooting in Barrie's downtown core
One person has been airlifted to hospital after a shooting in Barrie's downtown core Friday evening.
-
Convicted pedophile's disturbing actions unveiled in court after abduction attempt at Angus park
A Clearview Township man who is now a convicted pedophile was found guilty of attempting to abduct 12-year-old girls in an Angus park in 2019, and what police found inside his car can only be described as horrific.
Atlantic
-
Halifax bridge closed for maintenance across two weekends
The MacKay Bridge will be closed for two weekends in November and December for “critical maintenance,” according to Halifax Harbour Bridges.
-
One person dead following collision between car and tractor trailer in New Brunswick
Saint-Léonard RCMP say a collision between a car and a tractor trailer left one person dead on Friday.
-
COVID-19 outbreak aboard Canadian warship forces cancellation of Great Lakes tour
An outbreak of COVID-19 aboard a Canadian warship has forced the Royal Canadian Navy to cancel the remainder of a tour of the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway.
Calgary
-
Smith says she'll reveal details next week on threat to invoke sovereignty act
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will reveal details next week on her threat to invoke her government's sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations.
-
3 people injured in Black Friday night stabbing at CrossIron Mills, suspects in custody
Black Friday took on a whole different meaning after a second stabbing incident took place early Friday evening at CrossIron Mills in Balzac, leaving three people hospitalized.
-
Rally calls for moratorium on logging in Kananaskis County after scheduled clearcut moved up from 2026 to December
A rally is being held Saturday morning to call for a moratorium on logging in southern Alberta due to drought and water shortages.
Winnipeg
-
COVID-19, flu rates on the rise across Manitoba: Report
COVID-19 and seasonal flu rates continue to rise in Manitoba.
-
Fire crews called to St. Boniface industrial area blaze
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating a commercial building fire in an industrial part of St. Boniface.
-
Feds giving $1 million to help grieving Canadians
The Canadian government is giving $1 million in funding to the Canadian Grief Alliance (CGA) in an effort to address the growing need for grief support in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vancouver
-
Rising cost of living forcing some B.C. newcomers to consider leaving
Six years after arriving in Vancouver from Iran, Melika Azizi is seriously considering moving elsewhere.
-
Telus sees B.C. property assessment appeals thwarted by typo in email address
An unfortunate spelling error has halted Telus' appeals of the assessed values of 18 properties before they could even begin.
-
Watchdog says RCMP delaying investigation into unit that polices B.C. resource protests
The federal agency tasked with reviewing complaints against the RCMP says the police force is causing "significant delays" to an investigation of a unit set up to deal with protests against energy and logging projects.
Edmonton
-
Smith says she'll reveal details next week on threat to invoke sovereignty act
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will reveal details next week on her threat to invoke her government's sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations.
-
Alberta school board details reasons for ousting trustee over anti-LGBTQ2S+ social media post
The central Alberta school board that disqualified a trustee who posted a meme to social media comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany on Friday issued its reasons for ousting her, which include code-of-conduct violations and failure to communicate in a manner outlined in its policies.
-
Driver wanted in Friday hit-and-run with pedestrian in Grande Prairie: RCMP
RCMP are looking for a driver who drove away after hitting a pedestrian in Grande Prairie on Friday.