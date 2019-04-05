

CTV News Toronto





A Toronto mother has been charged with attempted murder after her baby was allegedly found with stab wounds on Wednesday afternoon.

Police first attended a building on Canyon Avenue, near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue, at around 4 p.m. after receiving a “medical complaint.”

When officers arrived, they found a woman and baby suffering from injuries.

Initially, police only described the child’s as “puncture wounds.”

On Friday, investigators elaborated on the case, claiming both the child and woman were located with stab wounds.

The baby, who is less than one month old, remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.

The 36-year-old suspect appeared in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.