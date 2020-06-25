TORONTO -- In the face of growing calls to defund the police, Toronto Mayor John Tory is recommending that city council develop “alternative models of community safety response.”

The motion, which will be heard by council on Monday, involves the creation of a non-police led response to calls which do not involve weapons or violence, specifically calls which involve individuals experiencing mental health crises and where a police response is not necessary.

Tory’s motion would also task councillors with detailing the “likely reductions” to the Toronto Police Service that would result from the changes.

“In recent weeks, here in Toronto and around the world, people have been raising their voices and calling for an end to racism generally, to anti-Black racism and to racism experienced by Indigenous and marginalized communities,” Tory said at a news conference on Thursday morning.

“As mayor, I acknowledge that despite our city being one of the world’s most diverse, systemic racism continues to be a real issue here in Toronto and there is much more all of us can do and must do to confront it and to eliminate it.”

Last Friday, those calls for changes to the city’s policing system were on full display outside of Toronto police headquarters on College Street where anti-Black racism protesters painted the words “defund the police” in big, bold pink letters.

The demonstration came as the Toronto Police Services Board held a meeting and agreed on additional consultation with the public about the chair’s report on confronting anti-Black racism in the city.

Tory said at the time that the decision was “the right thing to do” and would allow the board to engage in broader consultation, as well as with its own advisory panels.

