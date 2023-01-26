Toronto mayor, police chief, TTC head to speak on transit safety amid spike in violence
A recent rash of violent, and sometimes random, incidents on the TTC has pushed police to call a news conference Thursday to address transit safety.
Chief Myron Demkiw will be joined by Mayor John Tory, as well as TTC CEO Rick Leary for the 1:30 p.m. announcement, which will be streamed live on CTV News Toronto and the CTV News app.
The event comes at the tail end of a week filled with violence on TTC property, including, but not limited to, a woman who was stabbed by a stranger on a streetcar and left with life-altering injuries, two transit workers who were chased through a subway station by a suspect armed with a syringe, and a 16-year-old boy who was seriously injured after he was slashed on a bus.
On Wednesday, the president of the union representing some 12,000 transit workers in Toronto said violent incidents against workers and passengers on the TTC, as well as across the country, had reached “crisis levels” and called for the establishment of a national transit safety task force.
“The increase in violence is becoming more and more problematic…It’s only a matter of time, unfortunately, before these injuries become catastrophic and start to take lives. We need to act now, not tomorrow, now,” John Di Nino, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Canada, said in an interview.
For the mayor’s part, Tory said that he is “shocked’ by the violence on the network, and said more needs to be done to address what he described as a “mental health crisis” playing out in the city.
“A lack of mental health supports undoubtedly contributes to a number of issues we are seeing in cities across the country,” Tory said in a statement issued Wednesday. “Some of this may have been brought on by the pandemic experience, and it’s high time we took an urgent, in-depth look at this possible cause and effect.”
With that, he said he has called for the prime minister and premiers to come together to come up with better solutions.
Toronto Mayor John Tory, speaks during a press conference while inside Queen’s Park in Toronto, Monday, June 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
In an interview with CP24 on Wednesday, Leary wouldn’t say whether or not he felt the system was safe for workers and riders.
“People know that we move millions of people a day, but when these high-profile incidences occur—and they’ve occurred more significantly in the last few days as we know – it really elevates the safety issue with the TTC,” he said. “We’re talking with our customers, we’re talking with our employees about what we can do to make it safer and taking immediate action in some cases and then more longer-term actions in the other.”
Earlier this month, the TTC Board approved a proposed $2.38-billion budget which includes millions of dollars to hire new special constables to improve safety for riders and transit employees alike. However, some advocates have said the budget, which includes a 10 cent fare hike and nine per cent service decrease compared to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels to address to $366 million budget shortfall, raises safety concerns.
"Safety is top of mind for some transit users right now, but less service makes us less safe,” said Shelagh Pizey-Allen, executive director of the advocacy group TTCriders.
At a national level, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government will continue to work with provinces and cities to ensure Canadians are safe when he was asked about transit safety on Tuesday.
"If there is a role for the federal government to step up, we will no doubt step up," he said. "It's something we are happy to partner with provinces and municipalities on."
Police cars surround a TTC streetcar on Spadina Ave., in Toronto on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Police say a person was stabbed multiple times on a Toronto streetcar. They say the victim was sent to hospital and a suspect was arrested at the scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Residents in one Montreal neighbourhood told they can't park in their own driveways
