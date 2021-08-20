TORONTO -- Toronto Mayor John Tory has outlined the city's priorities going into the upcoming federal election and many of them are centred around the need for continued government support amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The priorities were listed in a letter sent to party leaders on Friday, inquiring about how the Liberal, Conservative, NDP and Green parties plan to address the issues ahead of the election on Sept. 20.

“We have a lot of needs that are quite acute,” Tory said Friday morning. "I simply set out for the leaders [that] we want to know their plans on housing, on mental health, on transit investment [and] on the safe restart money we need.”

Tory said he has no intention to get involved in the upcoming election because he is not partisan, but will not “hesitate to set out some views” as to which platforms address the city’s issues best.

Most of the priorities on the mayor’s list are pandemic related. He says the city wants the COVID-19 funding partnerships to continue and expand, as well as additional funding to support mental health needs amid the pandemic.

“With the pandemic continuing and transit ridership not coming back up to normal we've had very strong assistance from the [provincial and federal governments] to help us get through that. We need that to continue,” Tory said.

“That assistance, in addition to other support programs, was absolutely critical to our ability to respond in a timely manner to the pandemic. However, the pandemic is not yet over, and it is clear that the financial impacts on the city will continue into 2022.”

Here is a full list of the priorities: