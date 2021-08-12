TORONTO -- Mayor John Tory is calling for a “provincewide proof-of-vaccination system,” arguing that it is the “best thing we can do right now” to ensure businesses remain open during the fourth wave of the pandemic.

A number of jurisdictions, including Quebec, have already announced plans to institute a so-called “vaccine passport” system in which residents would be required to show proof of vaccination to access some non-essential businesses and events.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott has so far insisted that such a system will not be put in place here but pressure is growing on the government to take action amid COVID-19 case counts that are now doubling every 10 to 14 days.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Tory welcomed a recent announcement from the federal government that it would provide all Canadians with centralized proof of vaccination and called on the provincial government to do its part by introducing a proof of vaccination system in Ontario “to help businesses and institutions navigate reopening as case counts creep up.”

“Based on the advice I am receiving from medical officials, I believe such a provincial plan is the best thing we can do right now to protect these businesses and other places of work from being closed down again due to a surge,” he said. “A provincewide proof of vaccination system will help encourage more people to get vaccinated and will help us continue our progress reopening and recovering from COVID-19.”

It is unclear what form a proof-of-vaccination system could take in Ontario but in his statement, Tory suggested that the idea would “help businesses and institutions – even our major sports teams – navigate reopening as case counts creep up.”

Tory also said that the city is currently in the midst of finalizing its plans for its workers when it comes to vaccination and will have to say on that topic next week.

So far most workplaces have not mandated vaccination for employees but some, like the University Health Network, have instituted policies that require workers to regularly test negative for COVID-19 if they are not vaccinated.

“I have made it clear to city officials that any plans should be clear, should be focused on protecting employees and any members of the public they interact with from COVID-19, and ultimately encourage any employees who aren't vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Tory said in his statement.