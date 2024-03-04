Toronto man thought he won just $50 in the lottery. He missed a few zeroes

A 68-year-old technician in the Greater Toronto Area thought he had won just $50 in the lottery, until he noticed the extra zeroes at the end a few days later.

Kan-Fu Wong, of Markham, decided to buy a Lotto 6/49 Super Draw ticket after "seeing an advertisement for Valentine’s Day." The Super Draw included 20, $50,000 guaranteed prize draws as well as the Gold Ball Draw and Classic Draw.

When he got home and checked the ticket through OLG’s app, Wong thought he initially won $50. But in actuality, he scored $50,000.

“It wasn’t until I checked it again a few days later when I noticed all the zeroes,” Wong said.

The 68-year-old said he never thought he could win this much money.

“I was surprised. I told my wife, and she was happy,” Wong said. “I am so thankful.”

With his winnings, Wong plans to invest and celebrate with his family over dinner.

The winning ticket for the Feb. 14 Lotto 6/49 draw was bought from V-Mart Convenience on Fenton Road in Markham.