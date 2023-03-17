Toronto man frustrated after snow plow allegedly damages his condo every storm
Four complaints have been submitted to the City of Toronto about snow plow damage around a Scarborough condo complex this winter.
“At our particular unit every snow storm we’ve received damage,” Michael Bunting, who lives near Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf, told CTV News Toronto Friday.Together, Bunting and his condo complex have submitted four complaints.
Snow plow damage outside of a condo complex in Scarborough (CTV News Toronto/ Beth Macdonell). “We’ve had a plow knock a fence off that now has a bent rung, the fence itself was put back on already so we wouldn’t lose it. There’s signage that’s roughly a year old that was hit on the last storm,” said Bunting.
“Then my personal concern is Kingston Road, because my backyard faces it, and the plows have literally taken at least eight inches of sod and rolled sod, dirt and everything up … I don’t understand how someone could not realize they are pushing dirt that far down a road.”
Bunting also showed CTV News Toronto other damage on public property on Cromwell and Kingston roads, including what appeared to be a cable box, another damaged fence and a mailbox that he said appeared to have been moved from its intended spot.
Bunting said he believes the plows used in the new contract this year are wider than previous years and aren’t familiar with the space.
What he also found striking was that he said after putting in the damage report, he was informed by the city it wouldn’t be looked at until sometime before the next winter season. With months of time between now and then, Bunting said he felt he shouldn’t be left wondering when the repairs might get done.
Instead, Bunting said he’d like to see a quicker response from the city so people know action is being taken or be told the work will be done in the summer.Michael Bunting, who lives in a condo located near Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf, points to damage outside of his condo complex (CTV News Toronto/ Beth Macdonell).
“My feeling now is I really don’t think anything will be done, until the next time they rip it up again.”
In response to questions sent by CTV News Toronto, the city said crews make every effort to avoid damage to landscaping and property.
“In order to complete their work, sidewalk plows sometimes need to pass through areas with soft landscaping, such as grass, which may cut or disturb the landscaping when the ground is not frozen. Additionally, narrow areas, lack of snow storage space or other obstructions can create operational challenges,” it said.
“City crews are currently focused on ensuring that roads, sidewalks and bikeways are cleared of snow and ice to ensure the safety and accessibility of the travelling public. Once this work is complete, inspectors will review all damage-related service requests and prioritize them for repairs in the summer months. Sod repairs are expected to take place in May and June.”
The city also stated during the winter season it works closely with contractors to ensure they are focused and carry out their salt and snow clearing work diligently while keeping a close track of contractor performance through various contract management tools.
Snow plow damage outside of a condo complex in Scarborough (CTV News Toronto/ Beth Macdonell). “These new contracts introduce a number of new accountability tools the city can use. For example, these are performance based contracts, ensuring the contractor is paid for the work they do that satisfies City Council approved service levels.”
The city said each spring, the city reviews contractors’ services and works with them to address any outstanding issues, and will apply performance management tools where warranted, which may include fines.
Between Dec. 21, 2022 and March 17, 2023, the city told CTV News Toronto it received 1,844 boulevard/sidewalk damage service requests, 43 road plow damage service requests which include to grass, fences or retaining walls and 571 roadside plow damage service requests which include asphalt, catch basin, and manhole lid damage.
“We are committed to continuous improvement and will focus on finding ways to enhance winter service delivery,” the city said.
The city said it has seen a general reduction in the number of damage requests submitted following each snowfall.
“Staff are working with contractors to ensure this trend continues and provide a high level of service from the City of Toronto.”
