Toronto man drives across live lanes of traffic, mounts curb to chase woman in Etobicoke: police

Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted after a woman was allegedly assaulted in Etobicoke two months ago.

On June 15, officers responded to reports of an assault in the area of Dixon and Martin Grove roads, at around 7:30 p.m.

Police say a man and woman met at a park and they left the area together in the man’s car.

During the ride the man allegedly made threats and assaulted the woman, police said.

The woman fled from the car but police said the man eventually saw her a short distance away.

The man allegedly drove across all lanes of traffic and mounted a curb, while almost striking two pedestrians, to get to her.

Police said the woman was then assaulted by him again.

On Friday, police identified a suspect in connection with the investigation.

Toronto resident Salim Salhia, 26, is wanted for assault, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, dangerous driving and breach of probation.

Salhia is described as six-foot-three inches tall, 170 pounds, with a tanned complexion, moustache and beard.

“He is believed to be hiding in the Greater Toronto Area. Anyone assisting him could face criminal prosecution,” police said in a news release Friday.

Police added that Salhia is considered violent and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).