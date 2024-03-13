TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto man charged in murder of 2 family members in Regent Park

    Share

    A 23-year-old Toronto man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after allegedly shooting members of his family on Tuesday in the city’s Regent Park community.

    Police were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Parliament Street at around 1:30 p.m.

    There, they said that officers found three victims, two males and a female, who had been shot.

    One of the male victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Another later died in hospital.

    The female victim, meanwhile, has non-life-threatening injuries.

    Court documents have now identified the victims as Ngoyi Kongolo and Didier Kongolo. Their ages are not yet known.

    Police work the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

    They are Toronto’s 14th and 15th murder victims of the year.

    Police said that the suspect was arrested a short time later in the area following a foot pursuit that saw two officers injured.

    There are no outstanding suspects.

    Benedict Johnson Kongolo, 23, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He had a March 13 court appearance.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier

    Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    N.L.

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News