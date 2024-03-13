Toronto man charged in murder of 2 family members in Regent Park
A 23-year-old Toronto man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after allegedly shooting members of his family on Tuesday in the city’s Regent Park community.
Police were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Parliament Street at around 1:30 p.m.
There, they said that officers found three victims, two males and a female, who had been shot.
One of the male victims was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another later died in hospital.
The female victim, meanwhile, has non-life-threatening injuries.
Court documents have now identified the victims as Ngoyi Kongolo and Didier Kongolo. Their ages are not yet known.
Police work the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
They are Toronto’s 14th and 15th murder victims of the year.
Police said that the suspect was arrested a short time later in the area following a foot pursuit that saw two officers injured.
There are no outstanding suspects.
Benedict Johnson Kongolo, 23, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He had a March 13 court appearance.
