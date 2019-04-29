Toronto man charged after elderly man robbed in Casino Ajax parking lot
Constantin Constantin, 27, of Toronto, is seen in this photo released by Durham Regional Police. (Durham Regional Police handout)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 12:59PM EDT
A 27-year-old man from Toronto has been charged after an elderly man was robbed in Ajax last month.
Durham Regional Police said an 86-year-old man was in a vehicle in the parking lot of Casino Ajax around 2 p.m. on March 12 when he was approached by another man. According to investigators, the man told the victim that he was trying to sell gold in order to visit a sick relative in Dubai.
The victim told the man that he only had $100 on him, police said.
“The suspect then entered the passenger seat of the victim’s car and insisted he drive to a bank machine for more money to buy the gold,” police said in a news release issued Monday. “Fearing for his safety, the victim complied.”
Police said that after obtaining the money, the man fled the area in a vehicle that was waiting for him.
An arrest was made in the case last week.
A suspect identified as Constantin Constantin has been charged with robbery, fraud under $5,000 and possession of proceeds of a crime under $5,000. He was held for a bail hearing.
Police said they are still trying to identify the male driver of the getaway vehicle.
Investigators have released a photograph of Constantin and are asking any other possible victims, or anyone with information about the investigation, to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.